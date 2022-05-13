Awards dished as Hastings and Bexhill RFC mark fine season

After a delicious meal, there were presentations to players and other members who have contributed to the running of the club during a very successful year.

Second XV skipper Tom Jones presented trophies to three players who have excelled. Tom Hirst was Captain’s Player, his brother Will Player’s Player and Max Mowbray Captain’s Hero.

Club captain Bruce Steadman made similar awards to Calvin Crosby-Clarke, Harry Walker and Steve McManus.

At Hastings and Bexhill RFC’s awards night are, from left, Peter Knight, Jo Barradine, Sue Hohenkerk, Jerry Hohenkerk and Roy Wake

One of the most improved players this season has been Joe Whitehill-James and he was selected by coach Steve McManus for his Special Award.

President Roy Wake made presentations to committee members and players who have served the club as volunteers in every section.

The Redman Cup went to four junior members picked by Sussex; Jack Whyte, Rhys Ellsworthy, Ellis Ridgeway and Hudson Wales. Sebastion Cameron-Clark was honoured for his selection by Surrey.

Robert Sewell and John Naylor were made Honorary Life Members in recognition of many years on the club committee.