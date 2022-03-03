Bareknuckle star Milner to face man who beat Big Foot

He is matched with Quentin Domingos at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, April 10 – and the Frenchman is coming off the best win of his career.

Domingos stopped UFC legend Antonio ‘Big Foot’ Silva last year – and Milner knows he’s a formidable opponent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Milner

The 28-year-old from Eastbourne said: “He’s a big, strong, powerful fighter.

“He weighs around 120kgs of solid muscle and he’s a big puncher, especially with his overhand right.

“But there’s power in every punch he throws.

“It’s not going to be easy – but I can’t say: ’No’ to a fight.”

That was proved when Milner took a fight on a massive Bellator MMA show in Dublin at only a week’s notice.

He was ruled out by injury in the opening round and now switches his attention to bareknuckle boxing and his quest for the world heavyweight championship.

Fireworks are promised by Eastbourne fighter.

Jody Meikle is the current champion, with Dan Podmore and Dorian Darch his leading contenders.

Milner hopes victory over Domingos will put him in the mix – and he says he knows how to win their fight.

“I’ve lost around 12 kgs since my last bareknuckle fight (a one-round stoppage of Tony Barratt last September),” said Milner, “and I’m going to be much lighter on my feet.

“I’m planning to put him on the end of my jab and outlast him.

“I will beat him with speed and movement.