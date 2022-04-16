Blue Star athletes shine at Sussex road relays

The outstanding result for the club came in the senior men’s race where the ‘A’ team finished in an excellent second.

The race was contested over four legs with each athlete running two miles. The team was led off by Bradley Burke who right from the start positioned himself in the leading group.

After the first one-mile circuit he was lying in sixth position but quickly moved up the field on the second circuit to come into the changeover in second place, having run 9min 40sec for his leg.

Horsham Blue Star's top road relay operators

The second leg saw Ash Williams run 11.01 as he was pushed back to sixth place.

Luke Triccas was next to go and soon made up ground on the teams in front of him and regained second position, running 10.04.

Luke Burgess completed the team and although he closed down the leading team from Crawley on the final stage was unable to improve the team’s position, but ran an excellent 9.35 to bring the team home for the silver medals.

Horsham Joggers at the Mel's Milers 10k

Burgess and Burke’s times proved the second and third fastest overall times.

In the senior men’s race the ‘B’ team of Charlie Beckley (11.22), Ryan Rothe (11.26), Ed Cox (12.21) and Dominic Barber (12.10) finished in 18th.

The under-13 boys’ race run over four legs of one mile saw Freddy Boniface have an excellent run on the first leg, recording 5.19, the third fastest time. He was supported by William Waghorn on the second stage, running 6.15, and Joseph Wilkie brought the team home in 6th position, running 6.35.

The under-13 girls ran well with the ‘A’ team of Bella Green (6.34), Izzy Wheeler (6.20) and Isabella Jestico (6.19) also finishing in an excellent sixth position. The ’B’ team of Arabella Davies Jones (6.28), Olivia Scott (7.23) and Rylee Rothe (6.37) took 18th position and the ‘C’ team of Isabel Perkes (7.36), Autumn Hooker (8.22) and Amber Nugent (7.35) finished 22nd.

In the Under 15 races the Blue Star girls’ A team of Madeleine Gilman Davies (6.36), Zoe Neal (6.22) and Charlie Kent (6.19) finished 13th, whilst the boys’ team of Henry Davison (5.41), Thomas Wood (5.44) and Tom Hays (5.51) finished 14th. Running over the two mile circuit the over-60 men’s team of Chris Lee (14.04), Stewart Mackman (15.11) and Ron Shannon (15.44) took eighth in their age group.

* Mel’s Milers 10k is a fast race, mostly flat over pathways, track and trail through the tranquil Sussex countryside – and it attracted plenty of Horsham Joggers.

The race is on mixed terrain which is mostly off-road, taking in a lap of the school grounds before heading off to Southwater along the Downs Link, through the Country Park, and back along the Downs Link.

There is only a short section through a residential area and three road crossings to disturb this.

This is a friendly club run event ideal for first time runners, those marathon tapering or looking for a PB.

Seventy-nine Horsham Joggers completed the 10k.

Times: Simon Perkins 37:00, Ryan Rothe 39:55, Harry Wilcox 41:28, L Quentin 42:06, Tom Robertson 42:09, David Malins 43:24, Nick Street 43:44, Simon Holmes 44:22, David Dawson 44:57, Mark Aylmore 45:13, Malcolm Footer 45:34, Lucinda Potten 45:44, Jonathan Fengaras 46:53, Christopher Lee 47:52, Andy Robins 47:59, Miranda Huisman 48:05, Joanna Stone 49:03, Ian Michell 49:09, Juliette Somers 49:15, Ian Dickinson 49:19, Penny Barron 49:52, Miranda Morley 49:59, John Dyckes 50:06, Victoria Robins 51:14, Tim Canham 51:31, Clive Walker 51:40, Geoff Fisher 52:02, Paul Morley 52:03, Warren Marks 52:04, Richard Harwood 52:19, Andrew Hartley 52:33, Allison Hartley 52:51, Richard Barron 53:25, Marcus Leach 53:29, Kirstie Hedger 54:03, Martine Burke 54:36, Mel Bullen 54:44, Richard Shergold 55:00, Matthew Horne 55:31, James Hawthorne 55:39, Stephen Wilson 57:50, Martin Allen 57:59, Vicky Holliday 58:24, Margreet Potter 58:35, Amanda Sullivan 59:15, Theresa Adams 59:21, Trevor Scott 59:27, Lisa Jestico 1:00:01, Lizzie Cotton 1:00:06, Louise Johnson 1:00:20, Mark Wilmot 1:00:33, Sue Newman 1:00:54, Peter Helliwell 1:01:25, Claire Miller 1:01:46, Rachel Morgan 1:01:55, Rebecca Harrison 1:02:02, Sally Malins 1:02:41, Hayley Reohorn 1:03:08, Stephanie Charman 1:03:19, Sarah Worrall, 1:03:24, Claire Butler 1:04:04, John Berry 1:04:45, Chris Garner 1:05:07, Clare Gray 1:05:09, Sok-Wah Lee 1:05:21, Christian Liberman 1:06:32, Samantha Edwards 1:09:36, Ian Hines 1:09:52, Jane Footer 1:10:33, Lorraine Hunter 1:12:06, Penelope Sanders 1:13:39, Catherine Vinall 1:14:57, Barnaby Smith 1:15:25, Sue Hensman 1:15:47, Coral Kennedy 1:16:10, Diane Berry 1:16:48, Heidi Chaney 1:17:29, Laura Sowton 1:17:37 and Michael Duplock 1:24:49

