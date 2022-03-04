Young Horsham athletes give Sussex a Sportshall boost

The Sussex team registered a second place and three third places in the U15 and U13 age group competitions.

Elite athletes from seven county teams took part and in the individual events there were often more than 20 competitors vying for places.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham athletes played a full part in the many team events but also registered some excellent performances in the individual events.

U11 Horsham Blue Star athletes Beau Buzelik and Saffie Ayley

In the U11 events Beau Buzelik was 18th in the Standing Triple Jump with 5.80m and Saffie Ayley 12th in the Standing Long Jump with 1.78m and 8th in the Standing Triple Jump with 6.14m.

In the U13 girls’ events Isabella Akpoveta managed an excellent third place in the four-lap race in 1:08.8.

She also competed in the Shot finishing 8th with 5.42m.

Eryn Denton-Brown was 13th in the four-lap race with 1:14.2 and 8th in the Standing Triple Jump with 6.12m.

Leyla Carillo continued her good form from the last Sussex League match to come 4th in the Vertical Jump with 54cm.

She also came 7th in the Standing Triple Jump with 6.12m. Maia Columbo finished 11th in the latter event with 5.65m.

In the U13 boys’ events Ferdinand Akpoveta ran 1:06.0 in the four-lap race to earn 3rd place.

He also finished 14th in the Shot with 5.16m.

William Waghorn managed the best Blue Stars result of the day with 80 in the Speed Bounce to come 2nd only one behind the winner.

He also finished 13th in the six-lap race with 2:06.6. Freddie Dennysson finished 12th in the Shot with 6.01m.

In the U15 boys Reggie Tydd finished a creditable 5th in the Speed Bounce with 77.

He also finished 17th in the four-lap race with 1:06.7 and 16th in the Standing Triple Jump with 6.18m.

It was a great end to the Sportshall season for all these athletes who will now turn to training for the outdoor track meetings in the summer.

Send your local sports news and pictures to [email protected]