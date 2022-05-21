Bognor Prom is back tomorrow - fantastic race predicted

The popular race starts in Silverston Avenue, Aldwick, and heads out along the prom and the streets towards Felpham and back.

It was last held in May 2019 when it celebrated its 25th anniversary, which saw a record turnout of 1,867 finishers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this year’s race is not likely to top that, it had just shy of 1,800 runners signed up at the close of entries last Sunday.

James Baker wins the Bognor Prom 10k in 2019 - who will break the tape this year? Picture: Liz Pearce

Just under 840 of those had their 2020 entry deferred and have been waiting two years to run so the race has attracted nearly 1,000 new entries since January with the youngest entrants 15 and the oldest runner 89 on the day of the race.

The race is organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham and the Bognor Tone Zone Runners and is the main yearly fundraiser for the Rotarians.

Several local businesses have assisted with preparations and the main sponsors are Reynolds and The Arena Sports Centre. This year’s charity partner is Frame of Mind, a local CIC that provides a new culture of dementia care.

Profits from the race will be used to assist other local charities and good causes by the Rotary Club – and maximising the amount available for this was the reason the Race Committee have decided to use numbers and medals ordered for the 2020 race.

Also returning is the popular Junior Fun Run for 4-14 year olds which has attracted 194 runners this year. This 1500m course also starts and finishes from Silverston Avenue and gives the kids the full race experience in a fun atmosphere.

The Fun Run starts at 9.15am and the main race starts at 10.30 and before each start a team from local group Well Fit for Life will conduct a fun mass warm-up in West Park.

The course is fast and flat and the majority of runners are expected to finish the 10k within 90 minutes with the fastest taking around 31 minutes. The current course records are 30.37 for men and 33.39 for women. Several pacers from the Tone Zone Runners will be helping runners to achieve 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60-minute finishes.