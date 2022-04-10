Brighton Marathon 2022 unfolds with fabulous racing the order of the day

After more than 1,400 youngsters kicked off the weekend at the Mini Mile Races on Saturday, the 50km closed-road BM Ride warmed up the marathon and 10k course on Sunday.

With over 600 enjoying a 6.45am start and pristine conditions, with Timir Kemp leading them home just outside 1h 24m, it was the turn of the BM10k field to charge around the super-fast circuit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2,600 crossed the start line in Preston Park and took advantage of blue skies and minimal winds, after several days of a challenging channel breeze, the sharp end of the field produced great times that reflected the weather.

Perfect racing conditions and record size crowds were the backdrop for a stunning day of racing at the Brighton Marathon Weekend today (Sunday, April 10), as the city delivered a wonderful competitive backdrop. Picture by Jon Rigby

With the overall downhill roads of the city enabling the aligning of the stars, victories ensued for Natasha Cockram (Micky Morris Racing Team), who crossed the line in 33:29, only three seconds outside her PB, and Ronny Wilson (Lincoln Wellington AC) winning narrowly in 30:04 from Blake Moore (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC) 30:08 for the women’s and men’s contests respectively.

The final act was left the more than 8,600 marathon runners who got underway at 9.45am this morning, ensuring the Brighton Marathon Weekend returned to its normal April format.

At the front end of the men’s marathon, there was unyielding aggression after a steady start saw the leaders pass half-way just outside 73 minutes.

However, the tactically smart racing of eventual champion Alix Ramsier (South London Harriers), having taken the lead at 19 miles, enabled him to maintain the pressure on his dogged pursuers and stay clear by the narrowest of margins.

In front of huge crowds over the final miles – many saying bigger than ever before – he was roared home to victory in a new personal best time of 2:29.08, just 18 seconds ahead of Birmingham’s Ben Holmes (2:29.26), with Seaford man Will Green taking the third rostrum spot.

The women’s race saw Melissa Gibson taking home the first spot, crossing the finish line at 2:51:07 to huge cheers having managed to maintain a steady lead along the finishing straight.

She was shortly after followed by Ania Gabb at 2:52:43 and Sarah Hanley at 2:56:00 taking second and third places respectively.

Lucy Greenhalgh, marketing manager UK and Ireland of ASICS, Brighton Marathon Weekend’s official footwear partner, said: “What a fantastic event at the Brighton Marathon Weekend.

"ASICS has always believed in the positive impact of movement on the body and on the mind. Well done to everyone who took part over the weekend!”

With thousands taking part in all four events for over 300 charities, over £1.8m has already been fundraised via the JustGiving platform with a lot more expected to pour in.

Forecasts are this will be the best year for fundraising at Brighton Marathon Weekend.

The day meant Brighton Marathon Weekend was back with a bang and the local economy too, will have benefited thanks to the influx of runners and their supporters.