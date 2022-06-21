Brilliant Burrage thrills crowds at Eastbourne's tennis international

Jodie Burrage of Great Britain had the biggest win of her career on day 3 at Eastbourne / Picture: Getty

The Ilkley Trophy runner-up battled from a set and 3-5 down and two points from defeat to overcome the former-world No.14 after two hours and 13 minutes. The new British No.5 cracked the WTA top 200 in today’s rankings update and celebrated with the second top-100 win of her career.

Great Britain’s Harriet Dart fought back from a set down to topple the world No.57 Madison Brengle (USA) 3-6 6-1 6-4. Dart extended her run of winning in the opening round at every grass-court tournament this season, as the Middlesex player reached the second round at Eastbourne for a third time in her career. It was her fourth top-100 win of the grass-court season for the British No.2.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey’s Jack Draper delighted on his debut at Devonshire Park as he defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court. It is the third-best ranking scalp of his career (No.34) and comes a week after he beat old No. 14 Taylor Fritz (USA) at the Cinch Championships. Draper raced into the lead as he took the opening set inside 32 minutes without dropping a point on his first serve. His level remained high in the second set and he finished the job in 64 minutes.

It was a successful afternoon for the British trio of Burrage, Dart and Draper who are all part of the LTA’s Pro-Scholarship Programme. The scheme offers the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 with the greatest chance of reaching the ATP/WTA top-100 in singles.

Alex de Minaur (AUS) began his title defence in fine fashion as he defeated Cristian Garin (CHI) in straight sets 6-3 6-3 on Centre Court. The No.6 seed extended his record to three wins against the Chilean. Garin had saved three match points on his serve, but was unable to turn the tide and fell to the defending champion after 81 minutes.

Serena Williams will make her return to the grass courts of Devonshire Park tomorrow as she teams up with Ons Jabeur in the last match of the day on Centre Court to take on Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

What they said on Day 3

Jodie Burrage (GBR) beat Petra Martic (CRO) 3-6 7-5 6-3

“I only got in at 12 last night from Ilkley, so to win that in a three-set battle like it was, I really didn’t think I had it in me, but I’ve proved myself wrong yet again. I’ve got a lot more confidence in myself. I’m coping mentally better on court and I’m also a lot fitter. I’m just riding the energy of British tennis right now which is off the charts.”

Harriet Dart (GBR) beat Madison Brengle (USA) 3-6 6-1 6-4

“I knew that it was never going to be easy. It was really important to regroup after the first set. It was really tough and without the crowd I don’t think I would’ve got through. I felt the support out there and used it to my advantage. I definitely feel at home on the grass.”

Jack Draper (GBR) beat Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-2 6-2

“I played really well today, I’m very happy with my performance today. I felt like I learnt a few lessons from Queens and coming here I’ve felt really confident. There’s a good atmosphere around the place and playing in front of a home crowd always helps. I hope to play at this level more off my own merit.”

Alex de Minaur (AUS) beat Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-3