A 4X British champion has broken the UK Big air Kiteboarding record in Worthing.

Lewis Crathern boosted 29.5 meters at Goring Green in Worthing last Wednesday (April 12).

Winds from the south west gusting up to 80mph provided the perfect conditions to allow Crathern to reclaim the record set in Exmouth 4.5 years ago by Ollie Bridge (28.5 meters) Riders heights are recorded via small devices attached to riders boards called WOO’s.

Crathern said: “It feels great to bring the record back home to Worthing where it belongs. The best thing about that jump is I didn’t even get all of it! I know I can go bigger.”

Worthing is widely regarded as the kiteboarding capital of the UK and a water sports hot spot. Kiteboarding will feature in the olympics in 2024 which will further help its growth as a sport.

“I started kiteboarding at 17 on the beaches in Worthing and now 20 years on it’s clear how big the sport has become,” Crathern added.

"Venues such as the Beach Cafe and Watersports centre in Littlehampton are on the rise and are encouraging people to access the ocean.”

Crathern is set for a summer tour of local schools to inspire the next generation and explore the power of the wind.

He said: “Part of my role as a professional is to engage young people. Through my partnership with the global wind energy council we can use the exciting sport of kiteboarding to explore many different topics like the importance of wind energy, sustainability and thinking eco.

“I am incredibly proud of my hometown of Worthing and I love looking out to sea at our wind farm. We have the only one on the south coast and I think it’s something we should celebrate.”

To be part of this summers, Wonderful Wind Tour – which is free for schools – Contact Lewis via his website, www.lewiscrathern.com.

1 . 7.jpg 4X British champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern boosted 29.5 meters at Goring Green in Worthing Photo: Daniel Fairman

2 . 8.jpg 4X British champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern boosted 29.5 meters at Goring Green in Worthing Photo: Daniel Fairman

3 . Lewis Crathern_IMG_3396_Photo Sam Clark.jpg British champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern in training in the Worthing Area Photo: Eunice Bergin

4 . 7-2.jpg 4X British champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern boosted 29.5 meters at Goring Green in Worthing Photo: Daniel Fairman