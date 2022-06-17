Carl Cox at Goodwood tonight - here's our selections for the racing

The action gets under way at 5.25pm and concludes at 8.15pm. The going is Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place to maintain the ground on what promises to be an extremely hot and sunny day. We have previewed the pick of the action and recommend checking out the best odds at Sportsbook SBK.

The opening six-furlong maiden at 5.25pm has attracted a small but select field of five runners who all have a chance in this event. Beautiful Sunrise was a good second to subsequent Norfolk Stakes runner-up Walbank at York on his latest start and therefore has to be top of the shortlist. Also second on his first run at Newmarket in May, he sets a clear standard for the others to aim at.

Dance Ahead was a 67,000gns purchase who arguably disappointed on debut when last of four at Kempton, but the transition to turf could eke out more improvement, whilst €45,000 purchase Galeron shaped with plenty of promise when fifth to subsequent Coventry Stakes third Royal Scotsman.

There are also two newcomers in the field with No Nay Never filly Trillium making her debut for Richard Hannon, whilst New Bay colt Borough represents Ralph Beckett.

The 6.00pm is another interesting event with five runners going to post for the 12-furlong handicap. Nathanael Greene scored at Chepstow in April, before shaping with promise when fourth at Musselburgh in May and he commands plenty of respect along with Bizarre Law who filled sixth in a warm handicap at Newbury in May.

Valsal romped to a 13-length win at Lingfield in May and is also of interest now entering handicap company, whilst Last Ammo was second at Leicester earlier this season. Madame Ambassador, a respectable second at Hamilton earlier this month, completes the five runners.

The 6.35pm is another 12-furlong handicap which features Way Of Life who racked up a five-timer, including scoring at Newbury in May, before finishing second by a neck at Chepstow on his latest start last month. He remains open to more improvement now off a mark of 82, 4lb higher than when filling that runner-up position. However there is plenty more still to come from this progressive son of Havana Gold and he is taken to fight out the finish with Red Flyer who has three times for John Best and Karen Jewell this term, including when scoring at Newmarket last time out. Spring Glow was a dual winner at Kempton last term and has shaped with promise despite failing to get her head in front so far this term. She is another to note in this event.

