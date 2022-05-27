Celebrations at the double for Worthing Hockey Club

The ladies’ first XI took it to the wire, needing a draw in their final rescheduled game to secure second place in the league table and promotion. An 8-3 win for Worthing meant they finished the season winning 12 games and now move up into South East Women's Division 1 Martlets.

Ladies 1s captain Nikki Burley said "The pride and passion of this team, their commitment to training and playing availability has led to us earning our promotion.

"Our aim was to play for a top-three end-of-season position and after Christmas we felt confident of achieving this. Our belief in ourselves grew each week and we played the hockey we wanted. I could not be more proud, so proud of everyone for playing and contributing to us earning promotion to division one."

Worthing Ladies' first team

The men's fourths earned promotion to Sussex Division 1 after winning 15 games out of 22 and conceding fewer than all other sides, thanks to their exceptional goalkeeper Alex Hall.

David Edmondson, WHC men's 4s manager, said: "We started strong, had a little wobble after Christmas but pulled it back and got our promotion, which were really pleased about. A lot of games were very tight, it is a competitive league... we are all really happy and looking forward to next season."

WHC have eight adult teams and a developing junior section. See www.worthinghockey.co.uk or follow @worthinghc #WeAreWHC