Charity event highlight for Marine Gardens bowlers
All bowlers were asked to dress colourfully and donate proscribed foodstuffs. Instructions were obeyed and and in addition to a generous contribution being made to the Trussell Trust a most enjoyable afternoon of bowling was experienced.
Brian Saunders was triumphant in the Spider competition and there were many more winners in the following raffle.
In the bread and butter matches which followed Marine Gardens experienced mixed fortunes.
In the Brodie Tray at home to Shoreham 8 points were garnered having won 3-1 (71-59).
Graeme Poole and Perry Cairns made a massive contribution with a 22-9 win. This position was reversed in a rain-affected match at Maltravers where Marine Gardens lost 3-1 (53-28) with a bedraggled trio of Alan Paterson, Jenny Ashman and Duncan Gayler winning the final end 10-9 thus salvaging 2 points.
The weather and scoring improved in the WSBL fixture at home against Worthing Pavilion Marine Gardens won 2-1 ( 54-47) with Top Rink honours going to David Barlow, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark.
A friendly fixture against visitors from Rowledge Bowling Club saw Marine Gardens gain a narrow victory 3-2 (79-71). Angela Neale, Alan Paterson and Nick Sinden earned Top Rink honours with a 23-11 win.
The internal Triples League competition reached its conclusion with the Condors flying high with 135 points and the Jackdaws and Magpies flapping behind with 124 and 123 points respectively.
Congratulations to Liz Baldwin, Gerry Perch, Roger Parrish, Helen Stirling, Colin Markland, Perry Cairns and Brian Saunders.
