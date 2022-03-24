Chichester Corporate Challenge - race winners' gallery

Large crowds again cheered on the runners and we saw one of the most impressive displays of front running in the 30-year history of the Chichester event. See the top three finishers in each race in this gallery of pictures, taken by Lorna Cowan - on this page and the ones linked .

Ten years ago Ned Potter first lined up in the primary schools race for Jessie Younghusband School. A decade on Potter is studying at Loughborough University, and the 20-year-old was part of the British team at the World Universities Championships in Portugal a couple of weeks ago. Potter took a silver medal as part of the mixed relay team – and four days later he stormed to Corporate Challenge victory. See the full report in the March 24 edition of the Chichester Observer. Here's the gallery from the opening race night at the start of March.