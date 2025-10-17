If Chichester’s juniors thought things could not get any better after their fine all-round performance at the Sussex Cross Country Relays two weeks earlier, they managed to even exceed their already high expectations in the Sussex League at Goodwood on Saturday.

With their teams winning three out of the six age groups and a runners-up spot in a fourth, this was truly a red letter day for the club.

It was again the under-17s who stole the show by winning both boys and girls’ races.

The boys had given way to Eastbourne at the relays but made no mistake this time, with Ben Stewart again making a confident start in the leading pack with fellow club member Stanley Wilkes on his shoulder.

Chichester's under-17 men lead the charge - photo by George Dunne

Over the tough 5k course, Stewart hung on to the leading group to finish a fine third with Wilkes also making the top 10 in ninth while Harry Dunne, more an 800m specialist, battled well for 15th.

Every place proved crucial as Chichester’s winning team total of 27 points was just one better than Brighton & Hove with 28, with Crawley a further point away in third. Reserves Harry Cruttenden in 24th and Noah Baverstock in 33rd gave the squad extra strength in depth.

Sussex as a county is currently very strong in the under-17 girls’ age group and this was shown with four under-17s filling the top six places overall in the senior women’s race.

Chichester’s Molly Smithers took control of proceedings and gave one of the most dominant displays of front-running seen in recent years. She had a gap of nearly a minute over her under-17 rivals at the finish, and with Elodie Hill a fine fourth and Rose Pembertona battling 13th, their team tally of 18 points was well ahead of Brighton in second on 30 points and Crawley again third.

Chichester colours to the fore in the Sussex League at Goodwood - photo by Ian Luxford

There was more close scoring in the under-15 races with Chichester’s boys just losing out to Brighton by a single point with Max Gayle third, Joe Stewart fourth and Ivo Edgar ninth for a total of 16 points.

There was more good news with the club’s B team in a well-deserved sixth place thanks to fast-finishing Lucas Bulger in 11th, Albie Dormer 17th and Jacques Dormer 22nd and reserve Freddie Gay 28th.

For the girls, Isabella Lendrum ran bravely to keep up with top junior Isabella Buchanan from HY AC of Hastings on the opening lap.

Eventually finishing a clear third, Lendrum was followed home by Emily Summerfield in 21st and Erin Brookes in 26th. Their team total of 50 points was good enough for 5th place, not far behind the top three.

Chichester's under-17 women at Goodwood - photo by Karen Isted

In the under-13s, all eyes were on Chichester’s girls to see if they could repeat their winning performance of two weeks earlier.

It soon became clear this was a battle between Chichester and Brighton, who occupied between them six places in the top 10 after the smaller opening lap.

Coming into the hillier second part of the course, Emmy Pemberton had established a slender lead at the front of the race which she extended to a clear seven seconds at the finish.

Also on fine form was Amelie Adams, who surged past her rivals in the last few hundred metres for third while Heather Hand was the crucial third scorer in eighth for a team total of 12 points, with Brighton on 13 and the rest of the Sussex clubs well beaten.

The girls go for glory - photo by Ian Luxford

The B team came sixth thanks to Poppy Alden in 10th, Imogen Younghusband in 14th and Eva Strickland 41st. The club’s C team finished 16th with Abbie Cruttenden 42nd, Matilda Hammond 45th and Ella Ford 47th.

In the under-13 boys’ race Chichester had their biggest turnout for many years with Maddox Matthews leading the club home in 20th followed by Harry Buchanan in 32nd, Edwin Sharman 47th, Luke Vaughan 50th, Isaac Page 56th, Jack Ford 57th, Oscar Squires 58th, Harrison Sopp 60th, Ethan Ryan 63rd, Finlay Hill 64th, Joe Gardner 66th, Sebastian Berger 70th and Ethan Cowell 72nd.

News of the under-11s and Chichester’s senior men and women will appear in next week’s Observer.