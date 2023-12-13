Conor McGregor flies Shoreham model to San Francisco to surprise Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges
Model Chloe has followed in the footsteps of her mum Julie Dawn Ellman-Baker, who was a ring girl alongside Barry Hearn.
Chloe was thrilled to be selected as one of the Matchroom ring girls for the Anthony Joshua fight against Jermaine Franklin at The O2 arena in London in April.
Since then, Ebanie, once a ring girl herself and now a force to be reckoned with in the ring, has become more than an inspiration for Chloe – she's a friend and mentor.
Chloe said: "The connection, forged in the electrifying atmosphere of boxing events, speaks of shared dreams and a mutual passion for the sport."
With fight week kicking off in San Francisco, Chloe's secret collaboration with UFC star Conor McGregor was revealed. He flew Chloe out to America to surprise her friend as a show of support.
Chloe said Ebanie's journey from ring girl to a powerhouse in the ring had left an indelible mark. "It's not just about the glamour, it's about breaking boundaries and challenging expectations. Ebanie's impact serves as a driving force."
Grateful to Conor McGregor for the opportunity, Chloe, who holds the title Miss Grand United Kingdom, said she sees this as just the start, hoping to carry the torch for Forged Irish Stout and Matchroom Boxing into exciting new horizons.
Sadly, Ebanie was defeated by Miyo Yoshida in their IBF bantamweight world title match on Saturday at the Chase Centre.