Cowdray Park Polo Club appoints Jamie Peel as Managing Director
Andrew Swaffield, Chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club said “I am delighted to welcome Jamie back to Cowdray as Managing Director of the Club. His combination of polo and business experience, combined with his deep love of Cowdray and strong local connections, make him ideally suited to help us build on over 110 years of success.
"As a successful professional polo player for ten years, Jamie attained a UK handicap of 3 goals. His playing highlights include winning the Prince of Wales trophy with Dubai and winning the Gold Cup in 2008 with Loro Piana.
During his polo career, Jamie enjoyed a variety of management roles with high and medium goal teams here in the UK and at club level abroad, giving him an insight into all aspects of the sport.
For the last 8 years he has been honing his business and management skills in Newmarket, where he established and built a £1m + enterprise with over ten employees. The business was focused on pre-training, boarding, rehab and recuperation of racehorses.
As a local boy, Jamie grew up in the area and first played at Cowdray in the Pony Club. During the school holidays he would spend a lot of time at the Graham's Waldergrove Farm, learning from Robert Graham and Will Healy. However, it was Alan Kent who really gave Jamie his first opportunity at Cowdray, playing for Robin Butlers KGB team.
He married Coco in 2016 and they have recently moved back to the area.
Jamie said: “Cowdray Park Polo Club has always been a very special place for me, and to now be part of the management team at this great club is a huge honour “