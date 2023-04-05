Crawley teenager picked for Great Britain softball team - and his next goal is to get the sport in the Olympics

A Crawley teenager has been picked for Great Britain’s softball team.

Fin James, 17, a newly-selected representative of the GB U18’s softball team, has spoken of his desire to help elevate the sport into an Olympic setting. Crawley resident James will travel with Team GB to the European Championships this July in the Czech Republic, flying the flag high for West Sussex.

England will face the hosts Czech Republic, Denmark, Israel and Croatia in their bid to qualify for the World Championships. While softball isn’t in the Olympic games at this time, James is shooting for the stars in his aspirations for the game he loves. “I can't explain how grateful and overjoyed I am to be representing my country in a minority sport,” he said. “My next goal is to get mens softball to the Olympics.”

The road for Fin even getting through the selection process was a tough one, but his hard work paid off as he was one of 15 chosen off the back of trials in Milton Keynes, something that had the young starlet ‘pinching himself’.

Fin James in softball action

However, with softball not getting the funding for athletes that many others get, James and his family have had to cover costs. He explained: “The cost of the trip falls down to us to fund as there isn't enough recognition for the sport currently. So as self funding athletes we are trying to raise money as well as awareness to make future trips more affordable.”

An extremely proud Fin also spoke of how his family helped him achieve his goal through their support for his dreams. “My parents were amazing at getting me to venues across the UK, Coventry, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and then closer to home in Chichester,” he said.

“My parents have been incredibly supportive as without them none of this would be possible and for that I feel very privileged to have this opportunity.”

Fin James in action

With James’ dad being himself a former captain of a softball side, once leading the Vampire Batters in the Reigate league, it is clear that the passion has been carried on, and for young Fin it seems that fire is not going to be extinguished any time soon.

Fin’s family have started a gofundme page to raise £2,500 – with £845 raised so far. If you would like to help Fin achieve his dreams, visit his gofundme page here.

