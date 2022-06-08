Did you attend Goodwood racecourse's family day? Check out 80 of the best pictures

Sunday's event was well-attended despite less-than-pleasant weather and crowds were treated to some great racing and plenty of sideshows offering something for all ages. And they even got to see jockey Richard Kingscote - who 24 hours earlier had won the Derby at Epsom - in winning action. The family day followed a successful start to this year's Three Friday Nights starring Radio 1 DJ Greg James - a series that continues this week with Annie Mac spinning the tunes. See the video player above for Clive Bennett's gallery of 80 pictures from Sunday's event and see a page of pictures from Friday and Sunday in the Chichester Observer - out tomorrow (June 9).