This unique event will provide opportunity for swimmers with Down syndrome from across Great Britain, from novices to athletes who have represented Great Britain at European and World Down syndrome swimming championships.

Aiming to capture the interest and enthusiasm generated by the fantastic performance of Team GB at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, this is a first for swimmers with Down syndrome who are not currently represented in the British Paralympic team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See also PICTURES: Eastbourne Half Marathon 2022

Hannah Russell MBE, British Paralympic gold medal winner in the S12 Women’s 100m backstroke at Tokyo

The Championships will take place at the K2 Crawley sports centre, which boasts one of the top swimming facilities in the South East of England, on the weekend of November 19 and 20 2022. The competition will see 44 events over two days culminating in the crowning of our British champions for 2022.

The event is organised by Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain, a volunteer-led charity and recognised national organisation promoting swimming for those with Down syndrome, both at an international and grassroots level. The two days of competition are going ahead thanks to the principal sponsorship of leading London waste management company Powerday and construction engineering specialist Keltbray. Both companies are well known for their championing of health and wellbeing in their local communities, through their respective foundations.

Andrea Manson BEM, Organising Committee, Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain says: “We want to use these Championships to raise the profile of Down syndrome sport, and in particular Down syndrome swimming. We hope that this will become a highlight of the disability sporting calendar and a celebration of what the largest group of athletes with learning difficulties can do.”

Have you seen? Seven Crawley schools take part in the inaugural Biggest Ever Football Session hosted by The FA

Edward Crossan, Chief Executive Officer, Powerday says: “At Powerday, we believe passionately in the power of sport to improve lives, and in providing opportunity for all to get involved and to reach their potential. We are proud to support the first British Championships for swimmers with Down syndrome and hope this event will encourage participation at a grassroots level, support our current generation of superb athletes, and inspire our future champions.”

Paul Deacy, Managing Director, Demolition & Civil Engineering, Keltbray says: “We are pleased to sponsor this fantastic opportunity for swimmers with Down syndrome to showcase their talents and realise their aspirations. Keltbray is proud of our long tradition of supporting charities and working with partners such as these to make a difference to our local community”.

Hannah Russell MBE, British Paralympic gold medal winner in the S12 Women’s 100m backstroke at Tokyo says: “I’m delighted to support these Championships that will give swimmers with Down syndrome an amazing opportunity to compete at the highest level and hopefully provide a springboard to greater representation of swimmers with Down syndrome at International level.”

Down syndrome occurs in around one in a thousand babies born each year. There are an estimated 40,000 people currently living with Down syndrome in the UK.