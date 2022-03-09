Sussex Police to hold recruitment events in Crawley

People interested in a career in policing will be able to speak with the officers and the recruitment team from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13, and from Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 20 in Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley.

Officers and the recruitment team will be there to answer questions about joining the force between 12 noon – 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ THIS: Two men wanted in connection with Crawley rape identified.

Anyone who wants to find out what an exciting and challenging career with Sussex Police is like will have the opportunity to call on the expertise of real life police officers

This will coincide with the force welcoming applications from Thursday (March 10) and will remain open until March 31, 2022 (Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship) and March 17, for Degree Holder Entry Programmes.

During this round of recruitment, applications will be sought for cohorts to join the force via the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA), the Degree Entry Holder Programme (DHEP) or to become a detective.

READ THIS: Endangered eels face more than double the number of barriers along river near Horsham and Crawley.

Sussex Police are particularly keen to attract a greater diversity and representation within the force and will commence some face-to-face activity in Crawley to coincide with the window opening. Pursuing a career as a police officer provides a wide range of policing including safeguarding, community engagement, investigations and anti-terrorism.

With this vast range of career opportunities to explore and the rewarding challenges policing Sussex brings each day, police leaders are urging people from communities across Sussex and further afield to consider a career dedicated to making a difference to communities in the force area.

READ THIS: Crawley areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week.

Recruitment will close on as above and it is expected there will be a high volume of applications. Therefore apply now and help make a real difference to your community.