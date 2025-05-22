Goodwood hosts a quality flat racing seven-race card on Friday afternoon – the first of two straight days of action on the South Downs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing gets under way at 2.05pm with a six-furlong novice contest before coming to a close at 5.30pm when a field of 13 take on the class three handicap.

Read below for a preview of the Goodwood card courtesy of Racing TV, who offer the latest horse racing free bet offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off the afternoon is a six-furlong two-year-olds’ novice (2.05), which introduces three newcomers, including Andrew Balding’s expensive Stellar Sunrise, who comes from a precocious family and is likely to make a good start for this leading stable. Sovereign Spell has the best form credentials, having been beaten only a neck on debut and should improve up in trip.

Friday's card at Goodwood looks high-class | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Next is a two-mile handicap (2.40) with 12 runners. An impressive winner over course and distance last time, Mr Hampstead is seeking back to back wins, while Vino Victrix ran well on reappearance and should improve for the extra two furlongs today to hit the frame. Though top weight, Manxman looks to have a solid chance based on a good return to action on the all-weather for a stable in an excellent strain of form.

Race three is a fillies’ handicap over a mile and a half (3.15), in which some top stables are represented by some talented runners. Willie Haggas’ Santorini Star won nicely last time at Brighton, but has risen sharply in the weights as a result, so must prove herself here. James Fanshawe’s horses are running well, and his Pique’ should take a step forward today after a fair start to the season on the all-weather now back on her preferred surface.

The feature race is a competitive renewal of the Listed Festival Stakes over one mile and two furlongs (3.50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine-year-old veteran Sir Busker could surprise after a disappointing seasonal debut at Ascot, but now back up to his preferred trip at a track that suits him, he could be involved, but Godolphin’s Silver Knott outclasses the rest having won the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold in March, and following up with a second in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes. This should be easy.

The fifth race is a seven-furlong handicap with nine smart runners (4.25). Havana Pusey won nicely last time at Windsor, and hasn’t been too heavily penalised by the handicapper, so could be at the sharp end once again under Rossa Ryan. Mafnood looks of interest in first-time cheekpieces and stays on the same tempting mark as when third of 10 last time for George Baker.

A red-hot three-year-olds’ mile handicap is next (4.55). Arctic Grey was beaten up the hill at Hamilton last time, but will be better suited by Goodwood’s run-in and can get back to winning ways here on his handicap debut. Softer ground last time appeared to get the better of Wiltshire Lad, but back on his preferred going and with a run under his belt, he could be in the mix on his second start for Andrew Balding.

Finally, a five-furlong handicap concludes the afternoon (5.30). Cinque Verde is fairly consistent for Tony Carroll and should have few excuses here, so looks a likely candidate. The sharp Miss Show Off should be suited by this track and can make it back-to-back wins for Clive Cox now stepping up in class.

Goodwood selections - Friday

2.05 - Sovereign Spell

2.40 - Manxman

3.15 - Pique’

3.50 - Silver Knott

4.25 - Mafnood

4.55 - Arctic Grey

5.30 - Miss Show Off