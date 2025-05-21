Goodwood race-goers can get pointers to Royal Ascot and Glorious week

Goodwood race-goers are set for a cracking double header – starting today (Fri) – which may give them pointers for Royal Ascot and Glorious week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big-race trials are among the 14 contests to be staged today and Saturday – and with the forecast looking good, large crowds are expected.

The highlights will be Friday’s BetGoodwin Festival Stakes and Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes and BetGoodwin Height Of Fashion Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell said the latter two races had produced winners in recent years who had gone on to run in Epsom’s Derby meeting or at Royal Ascot.

Amiloc is set to race in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at the May Festival | Photo by Sam Stephenson

And he said a number of horses seen on the Downs this week could also return for the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the end of July if they proved their credentials among high-class company.

"We’re pleased with entries for Friday and Saturday and it looks like we’ll have some excellent racing,” he said.

"The £100,000 handicap that opens Saturday’s racing looks promising too – that’s one of two that day which will be live on ITV.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long, tough dry spell for Goodwood’s groundstaff to tackle. They’ve been watering regularly because from March 1 to May 20, the course had just 25mm of rain – compared to 287mm in the same period last year.

Goodwood stages racing on Friday and Saturday | Picture by Malcolm Wells

ONES TO WATCH: CLASSIC CONTENDERS AND GROUP 1 CAMPAIGNERS TO TAKE CENTRE STAGE AT GOODWOOD’S MAY FESTIVAL

Friday’s seven-racecard will be headlined by the Listed BetGoodwin Festival Stakes with nine runners set to head to post for the 1m 2f race. Early market indicators imply the North Yorkshire-trainer Karl Burke’s LIBERTY LANE will head the betting. Last year’s Cambridgeshire winner finished third in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, and Burke is looking forward to seeing him return in Friday’s Listed contest.

He said: “He came out of the race at Chester really well, any rain would be a bonus to him. He was a bit unlucky at Chester; he got a bit too far behind and you can’t get in behind there, as we know. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t handle the track [at Goodwood] and see out the trip. I’m really looking forward to seeing him run – I think he can go close”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Appleby’s globe-trotter SILVER KNOTT returned from Meydan success earlier this season to finish second in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes and stable jockey William Buick has every hope the gelding could come on from his last start.

Buick said: “He’s in good shape, he obviously ran very well at Newmarket where the race possibly wasn’t run to suit him, but equally, I thought there were reasons to suggest he would improve from that run. He carries a penalty on Friday, so gives a fair bit away to what looks a competitive field, but hopefully he can get back to winning ways”.

The in-form Archie Watson saddles an intriguing contender for the race in EXOPLANET. The five-year-old, who was returning from a two-year sabbatical after moving from Roger Varian’s in 2023, finished a strong second at Listed level on the All-Weather at Kempton last time out.

The Lambourn based Watson, said: “He ran very well at Kempton in the Magnolia on his first start for us in what was a very strong Listed race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was his first start in almost two years, so he is entitled to come on for it and I have been very happy with him at home. This race has been the plan, and I hope he can be running another very good race.”

The David-Simcock trained CASH is another lightly raced contender whose career has been chequered with injury-breaks. The six-year-old was third in a Listed race at the tail-end of last season. He returned this year in the Sandown Group 2 BET365 Mile, a race which connections hope he will improve from.

Simcock, said: “Cash will have needed his first run back at Sandown - he has trained well since & we are hoping for a good run in what looks a competitive heat”.

The remainder of the nine-runner field is taken up with Newmarket raiders from top stables who mustn’t be discounted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s two feature races are all about the three-year-olds. The colts are up first in the eight-runner British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at 2.05pm over 1m3f. The race has proved a Derby trial in all but name, and 2023’s winner Gregory went on to win the Group 2 Queen’s Vase.

AMILOC returns to the scene of his emphatic success by over three-lengths on his last start at Goodwood’s Season Opener. He comes into Saturday’s Listed field unbeaten in three starts and is one of two representatives for Trainer, Ralph Beckett who will also saddle SIR DINADAN.

John Gosden is looking to win the race for a seventh time with TYCOON, who is piloted by Kieran Shoemark. The colt finished just two and a half lengths behind Juddmonte’s French 2,000 Guineas second Jonquil on his only start in August last year and went on to win on his seasonal reappearance at Windsor last month.

John Gosden said: “It’s obviously a jump in class for him and there’s a very worthy favourite in the race, but we want to run him over this trip in a Listed race and The Cocked Hat is a race we’ve had a lot of success in, in the past”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Watson is coming back for more on day two of the festival with BASALT, who is hitting the track for the first time this year. He finished off last season with a promising third in a Listed race at Pontefract, but Watson always believed the colt would have more to offer with another winter under his belt.

Watson said: “He is a nice colt who did well at two and was always going to be a three-year-old. This race has been the plan to start off in and, whilst it looks a competitive race, I hope he can be running very well.”

Paul and Oliver Cole send SEAPLANE to the battlefield under David Probert. He has not been seen since finishing fourth in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes at Doncaster and has since had a wind operation which could see further improvement.

Berkshire-based Oliver Cole said: “Seaplane is in great form and has been working very well. He shows plenty of speed, so the step up in trip is a bit of an unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, his pedigree gives encouragement—being by Golden Horn and a half-brother to Sumo Sam, who won over 1m6f at Goodwood. The ground is also an unknown, but he’s a very sound horse.”

The Gosden’s are firing two more bullets at Saturday’s BetGoodwin Listed Height of Fashion Stakes at 3.15pm, over 1m2f, a race which has famously produced Champion three-year old and Classic winner, SNOW FAIRY as well as Group 1 winner SEA SILK ROAD in more recent years.

The regally bred Frankel filly QUEEN OF THEIVES was an eye catching 11-length winner at Yarmouth on penultimate start before finishing down the field in the Listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester. Saturday could see her bounce back to form in the ten– runner contest.

The stable’s second string, STAR OF LIGHT, is partnered by Luke Catton for longstanding owner, Anthony Oppenheimer who will be hoping one of his two runners can strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gosden said: Both fillies are very much in pursuit of black type - it’s the last of the recognised Oaks and Ribblesdale trials and like a lot of fillies in the race, they’re looking to get some black type and finish in the first three”.

It’s not only about the on-track action this weekend.

As always, Goodwood has pulled out all the stops with something to please everyone on course. Racegoers can look forward to live music on The East Parade Lawn in The Gordon Enclosure between races.

There will also be complementary trips to the start line to feel the thrill of horses jumping out of the gates – an exhilarating activity for all the family.

Alongside Goodwood’s plethora of food-stalls, bars and restaurants, attendees will also have the opportunity to try some award-winning seafood thanks to the Crabshack pop up at the on course Double Trigger restaurant. Menu highlights from the Worthing Seafront establishment will include Stargazy fish pie, crab arancini and their catch of the day.