Final round of series for Lewes cyclists

Lewes Wanderers Evening 10s Round 10, Hill Climb and racing round-up

The tenth and final round of Lewes Wanderers’ series of 10-mile time trials took place in dry, but cloudy conditions on the evening of Monday, July 22. The event incorporated the annual “2-up” Championship where riders pair-up and ride together, taking turns to set the pace or recover in the slipstream.

The title was contested by a brace of teams with Joe Benians and Tom Moss (Southborough & District Wheelers) taking the spoils in a time of 22 minutes and 22 seconds despite having their rhythm interrupted by traffic at the Boship Roundabout turn. Runners-up were Graham Faultless and Alex Steer in a time ten seconds outside of 25 minutes

Riders didn’t have to compete in pairs and overall victory on the night went to Oliver Waymark (Total Tri-Training) in 20:45. Neil Edwards was second solo-rider plus fastest road bike and reduced his personal best by 13 seconds to 24:04 into the bargain. Peter Baker was third in 25:26.

Lewes Wanderer’s annual Hill Climb Championship took place the following Monday, July 29. Thirteen athletes signed-up to test their legs and lungs up the brutal slopes of Firle Beacon on what was a hot and dry night.

Daniel Pink (Bigfoot CC) was the victor in a highly impressive time of 4 minutes and 17 seconds, half-a minute ahead of Steve Coombs (Sussex Revolution VC). Fastest Wanderer, but competing for Crawley Wheelers was third placed Richard Burchett in 5:11, 14 seconds ahead of thirteen-year-old Cooper Aberdour of Preston Park Youth CC.

Fastest representative of the closely matched cluster from the host club was Peter Baker (5:49), just ahead of Neil Edwards (5:58), Paget Cohen (6:14), Darren Haynes (6:17) and Ben Probert (6:29).

Alex Steer covered the 0.8 mile course in 6 minutes and 26 seconds, but missed his start slot by 1 minute and 50 seconds, which was thus added to his time. He had to settle for 11th place. Behind Sam Ramsey (7:54), but one second ahead of Jonathan Sweet, with 78-year-old Dave Beale only twelve seconds behind.

Peter Baker returned to the relatively flat roads of the A22 on the evening of Thursday 1st August when his time of 29:57 placed him 11th in an Eastbourne Rovers CC 10-mile time-trial.

On Sunday, August 4, Sally Turner (HUUB Wattshop) fared even better over the same distance as she proved fastest female and 10th of 24 overall thanks to her time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds in a Team TMC event up-and-down the A24 in West Sussex.