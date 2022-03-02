Fontwell Park's National Spirit Hurdle raceday - in pictures

The £90,000 feature race has been going for more than half a century and this year was won by Botox Has - trained by West Sussex's Gary Moore. But that was just one of seven excellent races on the card. See pictures on this page and the ones linked, taken by Clive Bennett -and see more of his racing pictures at polopictures.co.uk
1.
Action and post-race scenes from the National Spirit Hurdle and other races on the Fontwell Park card / Pictures: Clive Bennett - polopictures.co.uk
2. Action and post-race scenes from the National Spirit Hurdle and other races on the Fontwell Park card / Pictures: Clive Bennett - polopictures.co.uk
3. Action and post-race scenes from the National Spirit Hurdle and other races on the Fontwell Park card / Pictures: Clive Bennett - polopictures.co.uk
4. Action and post-race scenes from the National Spirit Hurdle and other races on the Fontwell Park card / Pictures: Clive Bennett - polopictures.co.uk