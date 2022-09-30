Gallop gallery: Eastbourne athletics join in Bates Green run

The event, hosted by We Run, They Run, I Run, starts at Bates Green Farm in Arlington, home to the well known Bluebell Walk. The run takes participants through some beautiful Sussex countryside, with the aim being to do as many 3.6 mile laps as one can in six hours. Overall the team completed 974.61 miles, with five runners finishing in the top 10, including Chris Lamour who finished first with a course record of 15 laps.