Take Heart (Ben Coen) wins the first race of the festival - the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap | Picture: Clive BennettTake Heart (Ben Coen) wins the first race of the festival - the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap | Picture: Clive Bennett
Take Heart (Ben Coen) wins the first race of the festival - the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap | Picture: Clive Bennett

Glorious Goodwood in 31 fantastic pictures - best of the images from stunning sun-baked first day

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 18:41 BST
The Qatar Goodwood Festival is under way for another year – and what a Glorious start it had.

The crowd basked in hot sun and the racecourse looked a picture as the first of five days of top-class flat racing produced some superb action.

Kyprios took the headlines by coming back to win another Goodwood Cup title but there were plenty of other winners of note too.

Here’s a round-up of the day’s action and on this page and the ones linked you can see pictures from day one – taken by Clive Bennett and Getty’s Alan Crowhurst.

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

1. Clive Bennett's pictures from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood (10).JPG

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious GoodwoodPhoto: Clive Bennett

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

2. Clive Bennett's pictures from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood (8).JPG

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious GoodwoodPhoto: Clive Bennett

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

3. Clive Bennett's pictures from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood (7).JPG

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious GoodwoodPhoto: Clive Bennett

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood

4. Clive Bennett's pictures from Tuesday at Glorious Goodwood (3).JPG

Clive Bennett's images from Tuesday at Glorious GoodwoodPhoto: Clive Bennett

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Glorious Goodwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.