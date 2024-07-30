'Incredible horse' - Kyprios claims Goodwood Cup honours on stunning opening day at Glorious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyprios set a course record and confirmed his place as Europe’s top stayer with an emphatic victory in the G1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the highlight on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Ridden by Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O’Brien, Kyprios (8/13F) followed up last month’s G1 Gold Cup success with a six-length verdict in a time of 3m 21.53s, eclipsing the previous record of 3m 24.86s. John & Thady Gosden runners filled the places, with Sweet William second and Gregory a head further back in third.

Six-year-old Kyprios, a son of the late Galileo, was landing his sixth victory at the top level and his second Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, having initially won the two-mile feature during an unbeaten 2022 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early the following year, Kyprios was struck down with infection in a joint that seemed likely to end his career but, with skillful handling and patience by O’Brien’s team, he has returned seemingly at the top of his game.

Ryan Moore riding Kyprios to win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

O’Brien said: “Kyprios an incredible horse. All the people around him, credit to them. It is the team that makes it happen. I am so delighted for them. He’s a very special horse. He has so much class, really he’s going along in second gear all the time. It wasn’t easy for Ryan because he nearly slipped on the top bend and Ryan was always trying to gather him and help him. Incredible ride. Incredible horse – we know he stays well but he has a lot of class.

“The Gold Cup is a very important race for him every year and we will mind him for that. We thought if he was ok today, we might bring him back to an Irish St Leger again. If we got him through that, we’d have him for next year. We have to be respectful of him and to him, because if you saw where he came from, it’s hard to believe that he is here today. He did find the undulations of the track a little more challenging than he did before, but I couldn’t say enough great things about him.

“People go through very tough times in life and this horse is a perfect example of the animal side of that – we thought he couldn’t come back but he did come back. So genuine, he wears his heart on his sleeve every day. He sweated a lot today and didn’t stop sweating, probably because it is so warm, so we were a bit worried about that. He was a little different to how he normally is, so we were so relieved when it was over. Anyone who follows a thoroughbred will see the genuineness – and he always keeps a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s like an athlete with an awful lot of miles on him, so all his needs have to be tended to on a daily basis, all the time. We are very lucky that we have the facilities and the people to be able to do that. And obviously you need the character, with the will to be able to take it and to want to do it. We have to be very respectful of him all the time and appreciate him.

Robert Havlin riding Audience (red) win The HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“He does have an eye for a filly now, which is what you would expect at his age. Between the heat and the fillies, everyone did well to get him here today and for him to do what he did.”

Moore said: “I thought there would be pace with Al Qareem; he’s usually a free-going horse. It took a while to get there, but my horse obviously stays well. It was very smooth and we’ve obviously done the track record.

“The only thing that happened was that he slipped on the top turn, then he was just on the back foot and dropped away from the horse who was going to take me into the race. He still got there with two to run going very easy, and he was a bit idle in front there, but it was a tremendous performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That slip did put him on the back foot down the hill a little bit, you know, and I wasn’t able to control the race the way I would have liked. But when you ask him and he picks up the bridle, he’s got pace. He does save a little bit for himself, really, but when you get it out of him, he’s got that speed there.

“He’s been a great horse for a long time now and his record is incredible, really. Since we stepped him up in trip there’s only been two defeats last year, neither of which was completely his fault.

“He is just very high class. This fella is very, very good. He wouldn't show you how good he is, but he's very good. He is not an Arc horse – he stays well but he wouldn't be disgraced.

"I remember Aidan ringing and telling me what happened to him at the end of his good year. I never thought we would see him run again, so all credit to everyone at Ballydoyle for a massive effort. It is fun to ride him because you know he's that much better than the rest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyprios’ co-owner Michael Tabor said: “When you see a turn of foot like he has against these, it’s over in the blink of an eye. Kyprios just seems to perform in every race. Ryan gave me confidence before the race – you had to be confident – and the only way he would get beaten, I suppose, was if he didn’t run his race as normal. He cruised in.

“It’s down to Aidan and he’s obviously done a great job in to get him back to where he is now. We have been fortunate enough to have so many good horses, it’s probably not fair to put them in any order. He certainly ranks very high.

“I think it’s open to discussion [his trip] and nothing is cast in stone. I think two miles is possibly ideal for him, but he could go back a bit or go longer, as he has proven.”

Before Glorious Goodwood’s opening day had even begun, there was a major disappointment ahead of day two and Wednesday’s £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, with the favourite Rosallion ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racegoers had been looking forward to seeing if the Richard Hannon stable star could win the week’s biggest race, but Hannon said the horse was suffering from a slight respiratory infection and was not himself – adding it was not a difficult decision not to run him.

ITV Racing reporter Luke Harvey opened the daily live TV coverage of the festival by praising the Goodwood groundstaff, saying the turf was ‘immaculate’.

When the racing got under way, the Johnny Murtagh-trained Take Heart produced a game performance to take the opening race of this year’s festival, the Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

Ridden by Murtagh’s stable jockey Ben Coen, four-year-old Take Heart (7/1) was near the head of the 17-runner field turning into the home straight and made good use of that position to hold off the late finish of 3/1 favourite Enfjaar by a neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enfjaar had won the John Smith’s Cup at York on his previous start, a race in which Take Heart finished eighth, but an additional 7lb concession proved just too much today. There was another length back to third-placed Tony Montana and the same distance to Max Mayhem, who finished fourth.

Murtagh said: “Ben said he was going to sit closer. In York we got a bad draw, he had to drop in, and they didn't go fast. I thought the make-up of the race today suggested they would go fast but they didn't and he stayed on in the end.

"Take Heart did a nice piece of work the other day and Ben said he would be a bit more aggressive from the gates. He was closer than probably we had planned, but he said they were going so slow that he brought him into the race, and he did it very well."

Coen said: “Probably earlier in the year I spoilt Take Heart a bit. I wasn't giving him enough credit for how much pace he has. The last day, you can put a line through it, and I thought he did well to finish where he did. There wasn't enough pace on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I fancied this lad today. We went slow. I wanted to sit a bit further back but I kept going forward. He didn’t do much when we quickened up and got to the front, but he was good.”

Aomori City proved too good for his rivals in the G2 HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes, handing trainer Charlie Appleby a second win in the seven-furlong contest after champion juvenile Pinatubo in 2019. Winning jockey William Buick tracked leader Cool Hoof Luke into the straight, and after switching out passing the cutaway, Aomori City (2/1F) quickened strongly for a convincing success.

He finished a length and three-quarters ahead of runner-up Wolf Of Badenoch, who was last of the seven runners turning for home before putting in a good effort on the outside of the field.

Aomori City made a winning debut at Nottingham last month and finished third over six furlongs in Newmarket’s G2 July Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleby said: “William had obviously decided just before the cutaway to angle out and he was travelling well. When they've ran to that level over six, you are going to be confident they are going to travel well and he did that. Once Will decided it was time to give him a kick, he had plenty of horse under him.

"We had toyed with the idea of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf for Aomori City over the past couple of weeks. Al Qudra went and won on Saturday and he’s probably a horse we’ll pinpoint towards that race – it doesn’t mean we can’t run two in it. We’ll keep all options open for Aomori City. On the evidence of what we saw in the July Stakes, we thought coming into this race that stepping up to seven would suit, and he cut it at a decent level there. Today was a marked improvement on what we saw [before]. He was neat – he had to be brave there; he got tightened up on the turns, and that does no harm in educating them towards the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.”

Buick said: “Being where we were was always the plan, but we just had to tussle for our position at the top of the hill and round the turn, which just gave a bit of pressure, but he was very brave and got stuck in.

“Aomori City is a pretty well-seasoned two-year-old and knows his job, which is always a help round here. I was really pleased with his performance – he sort of does what he has to in front, but I thought he won well and I think he’ll improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience and jockey Rab Havlin defied a penalty as G1 winners came to the fore in the G2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs. Five-year-old Audience, who is trained by John and Thady Gosden for owner/breeder Cheveley Park Stud, tracked pace-setting Art Power into the straight, and from there the duo did not see another rival.

The 4/1 winner went clear to beat Art Power by four lengths, while Kinross, who in three previous Lennox Stakes appearances had won twice and finished second, came out of the pack to take third, a length further back.

Audience pulled off a shock earlier in the season to win Newbury’s G1 Lockinge Stakes, before finishing fifth in the G1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden said: “Audience has defied a 5lb penalty. It is amazing – he has grown up, why haven't we? There is hope for us all. He has matured a lot mentally and had the hood off today. Rab really knows him and rides him most mornings. He nearly takes him home with him!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Audience has always had the talent and [Cheveley Park Stud owner] Mrs Thompson kindly let us keep him in training as a lead horse to Inspiral, which he did in the Lockinge. It was not a fluke when he won the Lockinge and the mile at Ascot was too stiff last time."

Havlin said: “After Audience won the Lockinge, I told everyone it was no fluke and they laughed. He has always had a lot of ability. He wasn't very competitive in the Lennox round here last year with the hood on, but he has really sharpened up. He's so controllable now, as well.