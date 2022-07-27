Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Baaeed is headline act - Liz Hurley pictured arriving

Actress Liz Hurley with friend Henry Birtles arrive for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Baaeed is strong favourite for the day's - and week's - feature race, the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes, at 3,35pm. It's the highlight of another stellar afternoon's racing, featuring seven contests in all.

We'll have all the results, reaction and pictures on this page, with the latest updates at the top of the article.

Actress Liz Hurley was among the famous faces seen arriving, as was actor Nigel Havers. Former footballers Andy Townsend, Michael Owen, Owen Hargreaves and Steve McManaman were picked out in the parade run by ITV Racing anchorman Ed Chamberlin.

Meantime here's the best of of Tuesday's stunning action - which was topped by a brilliant Goodwood Cup, in which superstar stayer Stradivarius so nearly won the race for an amazing fifth time.

Wednesday updates

Betting news

Coral spokesman John Hill said: “Baaeed is the star attraction on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and despite being long odds-on, he is still being supported to maintain his 100% record on the track.

“The highest rated racehorse in the world is 5/4 to win by four lengths or more today, in what could be his final appearance over a mile.

“Elsewhere on day two, Oscula is proving popular for the Oak Tree Stakes, while punters are getting behind the Frankie Dettori-John & Thady Gosden runner, Natasha, in the fillies’ handicap at 4.10pm.”

1.50pm Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap

Inverness 12/1 from 16/1

2.25pm Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

Oscula 5/1 from 15/2

3.00pm Markel Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

Trillium 15/2 from 10/1

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Baaeed 2/13 from 1/6

4.10pm European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap

Natasha 10/3 from 4/1

4.45pm British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes

Union Court 10/1 from 12/1

5.20pm World Pool Handicap

Mums Tipple 11/2 from 15/2

Coral Specials