Glorious Goodwood: Ticket advice issued as Stradivarius and Co line up for festival

Prices go up after next Tuesday for the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from July 26 to 30 and is set to have a real international falvour.

The early-bird booking window is ending at midnight on Tuesday 31 May - ahead of what should be a cracking Glorious week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious race meetings, legends of the turf have written themselves into the history books through the generations. Double Trigger famously won the Goodwood Cup three times in the 1990s, and the mighty Frankel, officially the highest-rated horse in history, won the Sussex Stakes twice: in 2011 and 2012.

Action at last Saturday's racing at Goodwood / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Now in 2022, it's the turn of superstar stayer Stradivarius. Ridden by Frankie Dettori on the opening day of the festival, Tuesday 26 July, he will aim to sign off his career as Europe's most successful Group 1 winner of all time with a tilt at winning an unprecedented fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup – a feat unlikely to ever be surpassed.

This year, 13 Group races will attract the who's who from racing's global stage.

The best milers go head-to-head on day two, Wednesday 27 July in the most valuable race of the festival for the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes. A race famed for many an epic 'Duel on the Downs,' in recent years, it has been won by the likes of exceptional racing talent, including Kingman and Mohaather.

Early entries for this summer include; Coroebus, winner of the English 2000 Guineas, Baaeed, now officially the highest-rated racehorse in the world, and Japanese ace Bathrat Leon who adds a truly international flavour.

Thursday is all about the women, as twelve inspirational amateur riders' line-up for the Markel Magnolia Cup in the name of the Brilliant Breakfast initiative. Since its inception, the charity race has raised a phenomenal £1.8million for amazing causes, including Cancer Research UK and Smart Works. The challenge will require total commitment, zealous pursuit of excellence, and sheer hard work to win – it is a must-see moment ahead of the Qatar Nassau Stakes later in the card.

Fashionistas flock on Friday, with style hitting an all-time high. Vibrant ensembles and summer prints feature in simple tea dresses or flowing maxi dresses, with the L'Ormarins Best Dressed Competition taking centre stage. On course, the King George Qatar Stakes offers a chance to admire the fastest horses in the world.

The Stewards' Cup cavalry charge on Saturday concludes a Glorious week, a race that sees over 20 sprinters galloping down the Goodwood home straight for a chance at glory and a place in history, all to the backdrop of never-ending entertainment, which reaches a crescendo on the Earl's Lawn where the focus will be a brand-new bandstand.

Headlining across the five-days will be the ever-popular saxophonist group Entourage; before a live set hosted by DJ Sarah Bo Parker, party tunes and electric energy will undoubtedly be the theme.

Jon Barnett, Goodwood Racecourse Director commented; "We are looking forward to an incredibly exciting flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival.

"Whether you are soaking up the summer atmosphere with friends and family, enjoying the high-class racing or making the most of one of our wonderful value packages such as the Gusbourne Sparkling Wine Package which will allow guests to celebrate with a bottle of bubbly, alongside a food voucher, and enclosure ticket, there something for everyone."

"Groups of five or more can take advantage of favourable admission rates across all our enclosures, and what's more, we are offering a complimentary return bus service to Chichester each day."