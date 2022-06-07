Good News can make Fontwell Park punters smile

Wednesday’s card begins at 1.00pm and concludes at 4.28pm. The going is Good and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and for the best odds, we recommend checking out the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature on the card is the opening £10,000 Maiden Hurdle (1.00pm) over an extended two miles and five furlongs. Belles Benefit is a fascinating runner having posted a good effort when sixth at Cork on her final run in Ireland. Bought for £21,000 by Ben Case, she makes her first start for the trainer here and has to be respected. Fortunate Fred was second over hurdles at Sedgefield in September 2020, but has only been seen once since when a well-beaten fifth at Market Rasen in December 2021. Winless in five starts, he looks to have questions to answer.

Over they go at Fontwell / Picture: Clive Bennett

The one that appeals most is Gata Ban. The daughter of Getaway was bought for 20,000gns having won a point-to-point last time out. This looks a nice starting point for her and she should go close here.

Another interesting event is the £9,300 Handicap Hurdle (2.45pm) over two miles and one furlong. Greystoke was a smart winner at Newton Abbot in May, but failed to back that up when fourth at Stratford in May. Bucko’s Boy was a respectable second in a decent event at Hexham last month and has to be considered along with course and distance score Vorashann who has to defy top-weight, having filled third at Fontwell last month. However, Limelighter makes the most appeal. A smooth winner last month over course and distance by a length, he could be tough to beat here.

Belle Jour looks tough to beat in the Handicap Chase at 3.55pm. Successful by nine and a half-lengths at the track last month, he looks capable of defying a 7lb rise here and is taken to back up that course and distance success.

In the finale at 4.28pm, Beat The Heat is interesting in this Handicap Hurdle having filled third at Fontwell in May. However, he disappointed at Southwell last time out and is taken on by Il Re Di Nessuno. Trained by Sussex maestro Gary Moore, there was enough promise on his second in a novices handicap hurdle when second last time out to suggest that he can eke out further improvement here. He remains relatively lightly-raced and gets the vote.

