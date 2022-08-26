Goodwood's weekend of racing starts tonight - here are our tips

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action gets under way at 5.01pm and concludes at 7.45pm.

The going Good to Soft, Soft in places and there are showers forecast at the track. We’ve picked out the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The feature event of the night is the two-mile £15,000 handicap which has attracted eight runners. Mostly Cloudy is an interesting runner for Gemma Tutty having completed a five-timer at Ascot in good style in July. He was far from disgraced last weekend when fifth to runaway winner Quickthorn in the Lonsdale Cup and he now has his sights lowered for this event. If he is at the peak of his form after that latest effort, he does look very tough to beat here and has to be strongly considered back down in grade.

There's racing at Goodwood on Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon

Our Jester is unexposed and was second in a handicap at Ffos Las earlier this month. He is another who is open to plenty more improvement and has to be respected here, whilst Arabescato ran well at Glorious Goodwood when third in a competitive handicap and therefore is considered for this assignment judged on the strength of that run.

Bascule has won four times on the All-Weather, but is yet to rediscover the same form on turf. Star Caliber is another to have struggled this year, but also commands respect for Malakahna, Land Of Winter and Vino Victrix.

Elsewhere on the card, the novice event over a mile at 5.35pm has attracted a good field which are headed by Frankel colt The Parent who shaped well on debut at Sandown in July with a fourth-placed effort, before filling third at Newmarket last month.

Another interesting runner is Sir Laurence Graff who is a son of Galileo and finished a good fourth on debut at Haydock earlier this month. He is capable of playing a role in this event along with New Dayrell. A 35,000gns son of New Approach, he shaped with plenty of promise at Sandown on his debut earlier this month, making up good ground in the game straight to finish third and he should come on plenty with that experience under his belt.

The Chichester Observer Handicap (7.45pm) boasts a prize fund of £9,000 for the five-furlong event and there are plenty of interesting runners in the race, including course and distance scorer Pettochside who is now a teenager and fellow course winner The Daley Express. The Defiant won on the All-Weather last time out and deserves a mention along with fellow last time out scorer Eastern Star.

Goodwood Selections

5.01pm Vape

5.35pm The Parent

6.10pm Mostly Cloudy

6.45pm Dame Ethel Smyth

7.15pm Just Amber