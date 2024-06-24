Goring Manor finish week on a high.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goring Manor at last register a win in the West Sussex League.

Goring Manor's week started with a friendly match at Southwater, always a fixture to look forward to.

Although Goring lost on two of the three triples, Janice Sebastiano, Peter Treagust and skip Dave Crockett won by enough shots to give Goring a victory by 48 shots to 44.

Midweek, Goring were at home to Worthing Pavilion for a Brodie Tray league match. A very tight match saw Goring losing on three of the 4 rinks, yet only lose the total aggregate by 2 shots. It still meant a 2 points to 8 defeat. Goring's winning rink was that of Paula Thair, Rosie Suter and skip Stuart Andrews.

L to R - King, Mayes, Tsoi and Wood at Horsham.

That evening, Mick Mayes, Derek King, Chris Wood and skip Tommy Tsoi travelled to Horsham for an Edward Rowland Cup match (a countywide single rink competition). A nip and tuck match ended with a narrow 19 shots to 16 victory for Goring Manor.

The final match of the week was a West Sussex League match at home to Petworth which resulted in Goring Manor's first win of the season in that league.

Winning on 3 of the 4 rinks, Goring ran out a comfortable 8 points to 2 victors. Joint top rinks were Chris Allan, Peter Treagust, Jay Liang and skip Chris Wood alongside Ray Page, Mike Mahoney, Alan Turley and skip Harvey McGarry, both winning bt 20 shots.

