Goshen goes for glory in Fontwell Park’s National Spirit Hurdle on Sunday

Fontwell Park stage their biggest race of the year on Sunday afternoon – the National Spirit Hurdle being just part of an excellent seven-race card.

The action gets under way at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.30pm with the ground currently good as watering takes place to maintain it. Find the latest odds at Betfair.

The undoubted highlight on the card is the £80,000 National Spirit Hurdle (2.30pm) for which fan favourite and the locally-trained Goshen is the headline act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seven-year-old tasted success at Ascot in November, before running a fine race stepped up to three miles when second in the Long Walk Hurdle. He disappointed back over fences last time out and given that disappointing effort, plans have been shelved in terms of his career over the larger obstacles.

Fontwell Park stages a seven-ace card on Sunday headlined by the National Spirit Hurdle | Picture: Clive Bennett

He bolted up by 23 lengths on his only previous start at Fontwell and this left-handed track will play to his strengths, therefore making him a leading player for this assignment.

Brewin’Upastorm won this event in 2021 and was narrowly denied in last year’s renewal. He was second to Goshen at Ascot in November and was fifth in the Relkeel when last seen. Clearly this season has not gone to plan, but he is a danger back at a track he likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sceau Royal scored at Kempton in October and was not disgraced behind Knappers Hill in the Elite Hurdle. He was a fair third at the Dublin Racing Festival when last seen and is respected. The aforementioned Knappers Hill won nicely at Wincanton in November when defeating Sceau Royal, but this is a quick turnaround just eight days after being slammed by I Like To Move It in the Kingwell Hurdle.

Proschema is talented as he showed when winning at Wetherby earlier this year, but needs to bounce back from being pulled-up in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbuy in November when last seen.

The opening Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (1.30pm) is another interesting event which features Grandads Cottage who defied a 644 day layoff when scoring in fine style at Wetherby in December and he is greatly respected despite the threat of the bounce factor.

Fable was a smart winner at Bangor earlier this month and is another to consider in this event, whilst Quinta Do Mar was fourth on his return to fences at Kempton last time out. Name In Lights, who was last of five in the same race contested by Quinta Do Mar, completes the quartet in this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fontwell selections

1.30pm Grandads Cottage

2.00pm Furkash

2.430pm Goshen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.00pm Fountains Chief

3.30pm Goodwin Racing

4.00pm Back Bar