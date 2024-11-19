Hailsham Harriers at the Crowborough 10K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 17th November, The Crowborough 10K formed the twelfth and final race within the Sussex Grand Prix series, a series of twelve races whereby Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual prizes. Local running club, Hailsham Harriers, recorded their largest turnout at this event in the club’s forty year history and their biggest turnout across this years series.

The challenging, undulating, two-lap Crowborough course, organised by Crowborough Runners and events team, Nice Work, takes runners from Beacon Academy Primary, around the pretty surrounding lanes of Crowborough with an opportunity to get the feet wet through Palesgate Ford, before returning and finishing back at the Academy.

259 runners took part in the 10K with 37 Harriers running to score points, many of whom also secured course personal bests on the day.

First Harrier home saw Chris Doherty take second place overall in 36:38, followed by Adam Davies 43:09 and Oliver Paterson 44:07. First female Harrier home saw Claire Keith cross the line in 44:16, followed by Graham Woolley 44:47, Maria Smith 44:50, Graham Purdye 46:13, Chris Little 46:16, Katy Reed 46:19, Leeland Pavey 48:10, Simon Haddon 48:47, Tracy Erridge 48:48, Abi Morris 50:32, Gary Smith 50:47, Tom Bilton 50:47, Arthur Collins 51:03, Helen O’Sullivan 51:15, Tina Macenhill 53:05, Andy Ruffell 53:10, Lee Williams 53:40, Ros Daintree 58:04, Victoria Little 58:10, Shaun Webster 58:07, Louise Williams 58:43, Kevin Morris 59:54, Peter Daws 1:00:03, Lady Frances Delves 1:00:37, Claire Hope 1:02:14, Andrea Gilkes 1:02:48, Cathy Gilling 1:03:08, Louisa Geer 1:04:21, Kirstie Groves 1:05:18, Jayne Morris 1:05:28, Ros Thomson 1:07:43, Julie Lewis-Clements 1:09:18, Jo Davis 1:09:54, and Roberto Proietti 1:35:00

Harriers race ready at the Start of the 2024 Crowborough 10K

Claire Keith, Katy Reed and Maria Smith were the proud winners of their respective age categories and also received the trophy for first ladies team across the line with Seaford Striders winning the Men’s team prize.

Hailsham Harriers welcomed their newest recruit Jo Davis to the club last week. and this revent represented her debut race in Harriers colours.

As results from the league of races continue to be verified, Hailsham Harriers wait to hear whether they have won the Sussex Grand Prix Champions Open Team title for the second consecutive year and their ninth team success at this title since the league began in 1985 by Ron Grover and Carol Wilson of Arena 80 Athletics Club.