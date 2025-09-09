Hailsham Harriers sprint into September – racing here, there, and everywhere

Hailsham Harriers have started September in superb style as they take part in running events up and down the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham’s Alice Denning headed to the most western part of the Inner Hebrides to take part in the Isle of Tiree’s 35-mile ultra-marathon distance.

The route, which covers the island, starts and finishes at Scarinish Harbour with the course taking runners across 14 white sand beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a headwind and gusts of 50mph whipping across the island, Alice finished with friends Zach and Tom, in a truly remarkable time of 5hr 2min, setting herself a new personal record in the 50k distance.

Alice with friends Zach and Tom at the Tiree 35-mile ultra marathon

Once athletes were over the finish line, live music, food and celebrations continued into the evening.

In Newcastle, the Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world and this year broke the record for the number of entrants with 60,000 runners taking to the start-line. Participants run between Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and South Shields, crossing the iconic Tyne Bridge.

Running for Hailsham Harriers, Sarah Day raced to a new half marathon personal best in 1:36:35 and Jenny Katsoni finished in 1:40:26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a strong headwind for the entire 13.1-mile course, the electric atmosphere and support carried the girls around to achieve two mighty impressive performances.

Jenny Katsoni and Sarah Day at the Great North Run

Closer to home at London’s Tower Bridge, 17,000 people gathered for the start of the Big Half, organised by London Marathon Events and now in its eighth year.

Along the 13.1-mile route, runners enjoyed live music while community groups and local schools created cheer zones to make it a unique atmosphere for participants all the way to the finish line at the Cutty Sark.

Taking part for Hailsham Harriers was Jo McGowan, who raced to a new half marathon personal best of 1:44:24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on our doorstep, Darren Gillett took part in the Battle 10k, organised by Battel Bonfire Boyes and now in its 15th year. This local race starts and finishes at Battle Abbey and is an undulating, challenging 10k route that takes place on roads near Catsfield and Battle.

Jo McGowan ringing the personal best bell at The Big Half in London

Along with plenty of uphill sections, the downhills do not disappoint as runners fly down the high street to cheering crowds lined on both sides, receiving a medal from the town’s mayoress.

Darren, who volunteered to take on the role of tail-runner at this event, finished in 1:45:16

Hailsham Harriers will be holding their own flagship race, the John Faulds Hellingly 10k, on Sunday, September 28, and entries are now open by visiting sportsystems.co.uk or the club’s website, hailsham-harriers.org.uk

All abilities are welcome and this year the event is backed by local sponsors Jason Kearns Plumbing and Heating and Belles Coffee Shop.