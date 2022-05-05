Harriers have fun on the run - Kirsty takes Burges Hill honours

On a beautiful sunny day 17 clubs congregated at Lewes Athletics Track in preparation for the event.

The first run was a junior one-miler and there was only one Haywards Heath Harrier, Rohan Barnes, in the race.

He produced an amazing run, showing some real talent.

Haywards Heath Harriers at the Lewes race

This was followed by the main run which was a 10k around the countryside of Lewes.

The route was multi terrain across tarmac, chalk footpaths and across fieldsas it loops back towards Lewes and the athletics track.

James Baker of Chichester Runners won in 34:56, ahead of Toby Meanwell of Lewes AC and Daegan Beaumont of Hove Hornets.

Burgess Hill Runner Nick Reay at Worthing

There was an amazing attendance by Haywards Heath Harriers.

HHH results: Andy Hind, 39:38 Jonathan Beckett, 40:06; Tim Miller, 42:50; Abigail Redd, 46:39; Julian Boyer 47:47; James Smythe, 51:17; Sarah Hamilton, 56:57; Marion Hemsworth, 58:55; Michael Parish 1:02:38; Carys Hind 1:07:55; Richard Bates, 1:18:20; Rupert Purchase 1:18:46.

There was a really great team spirit throughout the run bringing all the Harriers across the finish line in a great time.

The Brighton Marathon and Brighton 10k races took place on the same day.

Dave Warren was the first Haywards Heath Harrier runner back in the marathon in a PB time of 3.13.31.

Gemma Morgan also had a super run and smashed her PB by eight minutes.

HHH results: Dave Warren 3.13.31 (pb); Darren Bird 3:13:32 (Darren was the official pacer for 3 hours and 15 minutes!!); Simeon Wishlade 3.34.37 (pb); Oliver Schofield 3:47.44 (pb); Gemma Morgan 3:51.17 (pb); Peter Harding 3.54.29; Greg Broad 3.58:56 (pb); Bryan Tiller 4:01.14 (pb); Mark Johnson 4:08.06; Sean Duff 4:08.39; Emma Pryor 4:58.18 (pb); Edwards Biggs 5:01.57 (pb).

In the marathon there were 8397 finishers. In the Brighton 10k there were PBs by Daniel Moll-Morgan, Jamie Topping, Ian Tomkins and Caroline Gumm.

10k HHH results: Ian Kenton 35:39; Daniel Moll-Morgan 34:59 (pb); Jamie Topping 35:02 (pb); Graham Jenner 43:16; Ian Tomkins 49:40 (pb); Caroline Gumm 68:29 (pb).

Elsewhere, Oliver Farr ran his 72nd marathon at the Saturn Beetle Run alongside the River Thames in London.

He finished in 4.43.

Greg Hilton ran the Angmering Bluebell Trail run, a ten-mile race, in 1.11.24.

At Worthing, a handful of Harriers took part in the 10k and half marathon.

Michael Dickinson and Mark Edgley both ran in the 10k,Michael finishing in 42.39 and Mark in 46.08, both for PBs. In the Half Marathon, Sean Duff was first home in a PB of 84:18 followed by Tim Stannard in 87.18 and Graham Jenner in 97.25

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

The club’s runners had two local and popular race festivals to choose from: the Worthing Festival Half Marathon and 10k or the Angmering Bluebell 10 mile and 10k.

In Worthing, Kirsty Phillpot was first for BHR in the Half Marathon with a PB of 1:30:39. She was followed by Andrew Biggs (1:33:02), Nic Reay (1:36:52, a PB), Neil Phillpot (1:41:40), Emma Buckland (1:52:29), Claire Giles (2:17:23), Matt Wilson (2:22:59), Scarlett MacDonald (2:38:56) and Wendy White (2:45:16).

In the 10k, Mark Santer was first for BHR in 42:07. He was followed by Mark Craigs (54:14), Isabelle Henton (56:46) and Caroline Santer (1:24:58).

In Angmering, in the 10 mile race, Polly Bancroft was first for BHR in 1:17:26. She was followed by Ben Ayling (1:19:38), Kath Wallek (1:26:58), Cath Beckett (1:27:39), Sheryl Caldecourt (1:32:01), Jayne White (1:34:56), Chris Page (1:37:09), Rebecca Norton (1:37:37) and Jane Owen (1:37:32).

In the 10k, Michelle Walkhouse was first for BHR in 1:03:12.

She was followed by Kim Gow (1:04:21), David Clark (1:16:22) and Eileen Adlam (1:29:33).