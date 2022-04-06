Triple somersaults have been commonplace in high level men’s TeamGym for many years in Europe, and, following the pioneering work by Bracknell Gymnastics Club, Connor Wharram (@connordoesflips), @lewisski and Chris Bennett, Deputy Coaching Manager for Bracknell Gmnastics Club & Head Coach of Bracknell Twisters, are now also seen often among the top level men in this country - although coaches and gymnasts require licenses and testing to be able to perform them.

The first senior women performed triples in competition at the 2021 European Championships, and now Holly Barbour has become the first GB female to compete the skill. A feat made even more impressive by the fact that Holly is only 15 and competing in the Junior section.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly trains five days a week at Hawth Gymnastics at K2 in Crawley and her team, junior women went on to win Gold at the British Nationals. She has been doing gymnastics since she was four years old when she started at Hurstpierpoint gymnastics club.

Holly Barbour in action. Picture courtesy of Stuart Barbour

TeamGym is a form of competition created by the European Union of Gymnastics.

The first official competition was held in Finland in 1996. TeamGym events consist of three sections: women, men and mixed teams. Gymnasts perform skills in three different disciplines: floor, tumbling and trampet.

In common for the performance is effective teamwork, good technique in the elements and spectacular acrobatic skills.

In December Holly represented Great Britain at the TeamGym European Championships in Portugal. She was in the junior mixed team and they made history by being the first ever British team to win gold at the European Championships.

Holly Barbour

Holly's dad Stuart said: "Going forward Holly is hoping to gain a place in team GB again to represent Great Britain at the European Championships in Luxembourg in September this year."

Humble Holly said: "I really enjoy being part of a team, we all work very hard to perform our gym skills."