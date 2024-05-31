Hastings AC proud to host Southern League athletics fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings AC members have been busy in Southern League, Youth Development League and Masters action. And HY AC put on a great show at a Masters meeting.

HASTINGS AC

The SAL fixture was hosted by the club and was a tremendous success, the first meeting of four in the season in Division 2 S&W.

Joining Hastings AC were a number of top clubs from around the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Henwood of Hastings AC in action in the Southern League | Picture supplied by Hastings AC

Hastings ended third beating South London, Crawley and Ealing and Southall – a huge achievement for a club as small as HAC.

Much work went into getting the track ready. Dave Hunneman worked like a Trojan to get equipment up to scratch and get the track ready to go ahead and everyone pitched in to get the site looking great – especially Ross Horsman.

There were first places for Jordan Pola in the 100m and 200m and for Micheal Maxwell in the 5000m, Rae Le Fay in the 1500m, Charlotte Wynne-Pennels in the hammer and Jeremy Henwood in the 3000m steeplechase.

HAC had 28 other podium places too.

HY AC's team at Lewes for the Masters | Picture submitted by HY AC

Evelyn Moynihan was second in the B string 800m in 2.02.7 while in the 3000m steeplechase he had a time of 10.30, a 58sec PB and second place overall, first in the B string, behind Henwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a successful first test for the newly reopened Luke Veness Clubhouse.

Will Withercombe and partner Marie have been instrumental in relaunching the clubhouse and Will thanked Cobey and Caleb Buckley for help with cooking and music. Thanks also went to Paul at Baghettos for feeding the officials.

HY AC

HY AC put on an impressive display at the Sussex Masters at Lewes.

Deb Read finished the 800m in a commendable 3:06.25 and the 200m in 35:00. Jacqueline Patton threw the discus 9.57m and did the 200m in 47.5sec. In the javelin she recorded 7.89m and she ran the 800m in 4:05.4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Holland threw the discus 11.12m, leaped 3.68m in the long jump and recorded a shot put throw of 3.79m. On the track, he completed the 200m in 28.8sec and the 800m in 2:29.6. Carly Hopkins-Parry ran the 200m in 31.65sec and the 3000m in 11:51.35.

Claire Martin recorded 3.29m in the long jump and completing the 800m in 3:15.6. Melanie Irwin achieved 2.80m in the long jump, 13.53m in the discus, 10.81m in the javelin and 39.35sec in the 200m. Sonni Pine finished the 3000m in 13:44.6.

The HY team’s display was testament to their hard work and dedication.

Elsewhere, the Sussex U13 Track and Field League fixture was a stage for the HY juniors to exhibit their abilities. In the boys' events, Ben Sims was sixth in the 600m in 2:07.6. Henry Sully won the 1000m in 3:11.8 and was third in the discus with 8.97m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Mills competed valiantly in the 1000m B race, finishing third in 3:29.8. In the girls' events, Ida May Pocock sprinted to third place in 150m in 23sec. Izabella FitzHugh, in the B 150m, was third in 24.7.

In the girls’ 600m, Mia Lennard was scond in 1:50.7, while in B race, Francesca Tarrant won with 2:04.4. Alyssa Cornford, in the 70m, was second in 16.2sec. Francesca Tarrant was third in the high jump with 1.10m and Tera Buckland was third in the B high jump contest with 1.05m.

Mia Lennard was second in the girls A long jump in 3.68m. Izabella Fitz Hugh was third in the shot put, throwing 4.21m, while Alyssa Cornford was second in the B shot put contest with 3.68m. In the javelin events, Ida May Pocock took 4th place in the Girls A Javelin with a throw of 12.65 meters, and Amelia Skelton achieved 3rd place in the Girls B Javelin with a distance of 8.51 meters.