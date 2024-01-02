Hastings’ hot shot Rob Cross is aiming for a spot in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final on Tuesday evening – and continues to support Prostate Cancer UK in the process.

Hastings’ Rob Cross is among a field of players aiming to help raise £1 million for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: submitted

2018 champion Cross, who staged one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history to fight back from 4-0 down and stun Chris Dobey 5-4, takes on teenage sensation Luke Littler for a place in the final on January 2nd.

Darts stars have been striving to help raise £1 million for the charity during the tournament with Cross, known as ‘Voltage’ throwing his support behind a lifesaving charity partnership between Prostate Cancer UK, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and Paddy Power. During the must-see festive sporting spectacular, in which Prostate Cancer UK is official charity partners, ‘The Big 180’ will see the charity earn £1,000 for every 180 thrown by players at the Paddy Power World Championship between December 15 and January 3, 2024.

Cross, 33, is also competing to win the Ballon d’Art trophy for the most maximums – and the most money raised. With 901 maximums scored in last year’s tournament, it’s possible that £1 million could be donated to Prostate Cancer UK this year.

Cross has netted 26 180s to date, rising £26,000 for the leading men’s health charity. And Prostate Cancer UK Chief Executive Laura Kerby hailed the life-changing efforts of Cross and others.

She said: “I wanted to pay tribute to Rob and everyone involved in the hugely successful BIG 180 campaign since the start of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

“In a staggering display of skill, the PDC players have managed to register an incredible 832 180s in the tournament to date. That’s an amazing £832,000 raised.

“It’s been compelling viewing at the Ally Pally, and thanks to those brilliant efforts from the world’s best players, we are making an incredible difference to men, one maximum at a time.

“This iconic tournament is a sporting staple across the festive period, and our collaboration with the PDC and Paddy Power has not only put us at the heart of the action, but is a complete gamechanger for us and those men and their loved ones affected by prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

“We’re thrilled at the success of the campaign to date and as well as some sharp shooting from Rob and all the players, its hugely encouraging that more than 75,000 people have completed our online risk checker.

“To see so many people logging on to check out their risk shows this campaign is cutting through, and we’d encourage those who haven’t yet to spend just 30 seconds doing so. It could save your life.”

1 in 8 men will be affected with prostate cancer; its most common cancer in men. Prostate cancer is curable if caught early, but early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so it is vital that men know their risk. Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, Black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer.

By working alongside Paddy Power and the PDC, Prostate Cancer UK continue to raise awareness in the darts community and are encouraging 180,000 men across the country to use its 30-second online risk checker during the tournament to help them understand their risk and what they can do about it.

And in the build up to the tournament Cross and his fellow players joined a star-studded cast in an insightful video promoting the charity’s risk checker. You can watch it here

Cross said: “This is a fantastic campaign and I know me and the players will be aiming to hit as many 180s as possible, as we always do. In recent years the figures have been going up so it will be exciting if we can get up to 1,000, which would be £1m. Thanks very much to Paddy Power for their support in that.

“I know a bit about the disease as its something an older family member had. He’s better now but was very secretive about it. 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer so its important we continue to raise awareness of it.

“People love the darts; everybody goes mad for it. I think by having this campaign a lot more people will become aware. Prostate Cancer UK have their online risk checker, which only takes 30 seconds. They are looking at getting 180,000 people to get checked which is absolutely huge. People getting checked and understanding their risk of the disease is so important, so I’m proud to support.”

All money raised throughout the Paddy Power World Darts Championship will fund lifesaving research to diagnose men sooner and improve the lives of men affected by the most common cancer in men.