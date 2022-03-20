Hastings Half Marathon makes long-awaited return

In its 38th year, the iconic race attracted thousands of runners and a huge number of people who turned out to cheer them on. The men's race was won by Chichester Runners ace James Baker in 1hr 10min 12sec while Hastings-based HY Runners ace Rachael Mulvey took the women's crown in 1.22.18.

In total there were just shy of 2,000 finishers. See a terrific gallery of pictures from the event in the video player above - or see it here - the images were taken by Justin Lycett and Frank Copper.

They're off in the 2022 Hastings Half Marathon / Picture: Justin Lycett