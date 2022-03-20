Hastings Half Marathon makes long-awaited return

It was back after two blank years - and how runners and spectators greeted the return of the Hastings Half Marathon.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th March 2022, 7:08 pm

In its 38th year, the iconic race attracted thousands of runners and a huge number of people who turned out to cheer them on. The men's race was won by Chichester Runners ace James Baker in 1hr 10min 12sec while Hastings-based HY Runners ace Rachael Mulvey took the women's crown in 1.22.18.

In total there were just shy of 2,000 finishers. See a terrific gallery of pictures from the event in the video player above - or see it here - the images were taken by Justin Lycett and Frank Copper.

Here's a link to all the results.

They're off in the 2022 Hastings Half Marathon / Picture: Justin Lycett

See more from the race on this website in the coming days and don't miss special coverage in the Hastings Observer - out on Friday.

