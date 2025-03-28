Hastings Half Marathon: Runners’ spirit and support convinces organisers to reschedule big race
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nice Work and the Lions Club of Hastings have announced the event has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025, following its unfortunate cancellation due to the police chemicals investigation that led to part of the route being closed for three days.
Runners who had already secured their place in the original event will have their entries automatically transferred to the new date, ensuring they still have the opportunity to take on the iconic 13.1-mile course and experience the incredible atmosphere that the Hastings Half is known for.
Officials say the decision to reschedule was driven by the overwhelming support from runners, charities and the local community.
Hastings Lions and event managers Nice Work have been working relentlessly behind the scenes, collaborating with relevant authorities to secure a new date that allows participants to complete their challenge, honour their fundraising efforts and celebrate the spirit of this much-loved event.
"We know how much the Hastings Half Marathon means to so many people, and we were determined to find a way to ensure it could still take place," said Rachael Wood, Managing Director of Nice Work.
"The messages of support we received in the days following the cancellation were truly heart-warming, and we are so pleased to be able to bring the event back later this year."
Hayley Luck, President of Hastings Lions Club, added: "After discussions with the team at Nice Work, we knew that we needed to try to find a way to reschedule this event to support all the runners who have trained so hard for it, as well as the volunteers who were disappointed not to be there on the day, getting involved and being part of such a big, happy event.
"We, too, have been overwhelmed with all the messages of support."
Options for runners who cannot attend
For those unable to make the rescheduled date, Nice Work has provided several alternative options:
Virtual Option: Runners who have already completed their own half marathon or wish to do so can submit proof of their run and receive their official finisher’s medal. 2026 Deferral: Participants can defer their entry to next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, 22nd March 2026. Charity Donation: Those unable to take part can choose to donate their entry fee to the Hastings Lions Club, supporting local charities. Nice Work will be in touch with all registered runners with full details on how to confirm their preferred option.
Both Nice Work and Hastings Lions Club have extended their heartfelt gratitude to the running community for their patience and unwavering support during this challenging time.
"Seeing so many runners take on their own half marathons in the days following the cancellation was truly inspiring," added Rachael.
"This event has always been about more than just the race – it’s about community, resilience, and the incredible causes our runners support. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the start line in October!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.