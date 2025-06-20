How the Hound Dogs are flying the flag for Hellingly

Hellingly Hound Dogs, situated about 15 minutes from Eastbourne, will be 10 years old next year. However, relatively few people know who they are – or what they are about.

Founded in 2016, they play flag football and run youth teams (U11s, U14s and U17s) as well as an adult team, offering a pathway through the club.

Their home ground is based at Hellingly Rugby and Cricket Club. The club started from nothing. Founder, chairman and head coach Luke Boorer reached out to his friends at Hellingly CC to ask to use the ground and brought the basic equipment to start the club out of his pocket.

Since then, the club have become a mainstay in the local community, despite struggling for numbers.

Some of the Hellingly Hound Dogs players

I play, and I have also coached and am on the committee for the club and it relies a lot on volunteers or former youth players to continue with the club. This is why the club started the adult team after some of the parents showed a willingness to play. Now there are as many as 15 to 20 adults who come to training every week to prepare for the league games.

When it comes to game-time, there are only a few teams close by. The youth teams do not play in any structured league, but they play in tournaments, called “bowls”.

The one the club runs in July is called the “Dog Bowl” and is usually well attended with teams coming from around the south to play.

These mini tournaments usually take place on Sundays and are great fun despite the travel time, as the tournaments take place in Southampton, Orpington and Maidstone.

Ronnie ready for action

The adult team joined the Outlaw Flag League this season. Once a month, they attend Long Buckby Rugby Club in Northamptonshire, where they play two or three games against other teams in the league.

It is still very much a learning curve for the players, some of whom never played the sport before. The Outlaw Flag League is quite an established league with teams that have been playing for a while, so it is a huge step up for the team, but it’s a challenge they are up for.

Outside of the league set-up, the adult team plays friendly “scrimmages” against teams from Orpington (Kent Exiles) and Southampton (Solent Red Storm), so the players can get used to playing in a competitive environment.

All age groups (U11s to adults) train on a Wednesday night from 6.30 to 8.30pm when the light allows, and indoors during the winter.

If anyone is interested in having a go at the sport, and wants to join a very inclusive club, then please feel free to find us on Facebook (Hellingly HoundDogs Flag American Football Club) or Instagram (Hellingly HoundDogs) where you can find all the information regarding training. The club do offer taster sessions so if you want to give a sport a try, please get in contact via social media.