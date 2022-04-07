How YOU can make the 2022 Mid Sussex Marathon a success

Volunteering makes all the difference to a big event like this and an invite goes out today to local people who want to join the volunteer ranks for the big race weekend.

Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend organisers are looking for volunteer support to assist with marshalling of the routes.

Volunteers will get a front-row view at what they say will be one of the most exciting sporting events to happen in Mid Sussex this year.

The Mid Sussex Marathon returns at the end of the month

The marathon takes place over three days, from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2, and in its 11th successive year returns as an in-person event after going ‘virtual’ during the Covid pandemic.

A volunteer marshal’s role is varied and can include directing runners along routes, monitoring crowd movement and activity, being aware of the location of car parks, first aid and other important points, responding to direction from the police and emergency services or marshal supervisors, marshalling car parks, manning water stations – and of course cheering and encouraging the runners - a very important part of volunteering.

All volunteers will be given an event T-shirt and refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to help – from students looking for volunteering opportunities (which is great to include on a CV), those looking for event work experience or who simply enjoy giving up some of their time for a community event.

Simon Adby, Race Director, said: “We always need volunteers for this fantastic community event.

“No previous experience is required, all it takes is a positive attitude, the desire to help others and energy.

“It would be great to see both old and new faces at this year’s event.”

Willing volunteers who are able to help out on any day between 9am-1pm will find more information about volunteering, plus an application form, on the Mid Sussex Marathon website.

Simply sign up, show up and have fun!

Go to midsussexmarathon.co.uk/become-a-volunteer/