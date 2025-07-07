HY AC youngsters are a wow at the Withdean

A smaller than usual team of HY AC under-15s ventured to Brighton for the third Sussex League fixture at Withdean Stadium.

Aiden Larkin, representing the boys in the 1500m, had a standout race, knocking more than six seconds off his previous time to finish third in 4:36.02.

In the 1500m for the girls, Kitty Morgan ran 5:11.8 to come third in the A string, with Amelia Skelton coming second in the B string with 5:15.

The 800m A string was won by Isabella Buchanan in an outstanding 2:15.9, Florence Tewksbury won the B string with a new PB of over two seconds in 2:25, Olivia Collins did the 800m in 2:38.

Antalia Cole took on the 300m and finished third with 42.9s, Kaite Cole ran the 200m in 29.1s finishing sixth.

Olivia Henham and Sophie Smith raced the 100m coming first in their strings, Olivia in the A string secured a time of 13.2s in an exciting race, with the first two awarded equal 1st, Sophie in the B string ran 13.8s.

Olivia and Katie went on to compete in the long jump, Olivia jumping 4.16m and Katie 3.81m. The HY girls’ relay team of Sophie, Katie, Olivia and Antalia smashed the 4x100m in a time of 53sec to win. Katie Cole raced in the 100m coming in at 14.2.

Beth Wilson competed on Saturday at the Lewes Pole Vault open, and after being so close on several occasions this season, Beth finally cleared 3m to her delight, on her first attempt.

This spurred her on and she cleared 3.10 on her third attempt to secure another PB – giving her a qualifying height for the National Championships, testament to how hard work and perseverance pays off.

Five HY AC's U13s have been selected to represent Sussex at the Inter-counties at Walton-on-Thames on August 3, a huge congratulations to Jessica Wilson, Tera Buckland, Brianna Ripley, Henry Sully and Arthur Pocock.

Seven members of the HY team ran at the Bewl 5 and 15 mile race.

In the 15 miler, 415 runners took to the reservoir route in tough conditions. Stephen Gates came 6th in 1:39.19, Nicky Stiles came 23rd with 1:52.09, Ivy Buckland was 6th lady and 44th in 1:58.04.

Maria Mitchel took 168th in 2:25.14, Susan Dunn smashed the course in 2:31.54 coming in 205th, Paige Wise showed great athleticism coming in 233rd with 2:36.57 and Jason Johnstone showed his endurance with 3:04.48 coming in 349th. Rosie McSweeney came 376th with 3:14.34.

At the Rye 5k and 10k, the HY team gave a great display of running. Amy Dixon smashed the 10k coming 4th out of 100 runners in 38.39. The 5k saw 57 runners take to the course, Zion Okojie won in 18.06 and Scarlett Dixon came 5th with 19.11.

The Luna Trail 10k took place around Eridge Park and Deb Read and John Waterhouse were out representing HY. John crossed in 1:09.45 and Deb came in 1:08.

