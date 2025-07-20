HY AC hosted a Southern Athletics League match, with almost all of the HY athletes taking part in a memorable event.

In the Men’s A 100m, Mike West came third in 11.7sec, In the B team Harvey Jones took 4th with 12.6s. In the women's A 100m, Caitlin Rivers came 6th in 14.2s. In the B team, Beth Wilson came 2nd in 14s.

In the Men’s A 200m, Dylan Bolton came 6th in 25s, in the B team Simon Basley came 6th in 26s. In the women's A team 200m, Caitlin Rivers tfinished 6th in 29.7s. In the B team Fallyn Shields came 4th with 31.3s.

Dylan Bolton came 5th in the Men’s A 400m with 56.1, in the B team Simon Basley came 3rd with 59.2s. In the women's A team, Shannon Hopkins-Parry won in 61.2s; in the B team Carly Hopkins came 2nd with 66.9s.

HY at the SAL match

In the Men’s A 800m, Charlie Cornford was 7th in 3:11.9, In the B team, Aadam Morissey came 5th in 2:21.9. In the women's A team, Daisy Welch came 2nd with 2:40.3, in the B team Rachel Wigmore won in 2:42.7.

Zion Okojie came 4th in the Men’s A 1500m with 4:37.6, in the B team Barry Buchan came 3rd in 4:36.6. Sophia Collins in the women's team A was 3rd in 5:26.7, in the B team Rachel Wigmore won in 5:32.2.

David Holland, in the Men’s A 3000m, was 4th with 10:49; in the B team Danny Cornford was 4th in 12:51. Rachel Wigmore came 3rd in the women's A team in 11:58.5; in the B team Carly Hopkins won with 12:11.

In the Men’s A team 110m hurdles, Danny Cornford came 4th in 25.8s, in the B team Charlie Cornford won with 23.5s. In the 400m hurdles Men’s A team, David Holland came 2nd in 87.4s and in the Men’s B team Ed Lofts came 2nd in 72.2s.

HY at the Oliver Curd race

There were 17 clubs records broken at the event and HY AC are 2nd in the league for this season.

Susan Dunn did the Mid Kent 55miler 90 secomds quicker than four years ago and was second V50 woman in 42:16, 123rd out of 273 runners.

Jacqueline Patton ran the Ashdown Forest 5-miler. She came 42nd out of 78 runners in 1:01.21, winning her age category.

An 11-strong team took to Hove prom for the Brighton Phoenix 10k, attracting 728 runners.

HY at the Brighton Phoenix 10k

David Irvine smashed the course coming 17th in 33:22, Nathan Bible came 31st in 34:16 and Barry Buchcanan came 58th in 35:35.

Imogen Matthews flew around the course in 36:39 in 80th, Benji Symes shone with a time of 38:15 in 121st and Nicky Stiles was 155th in 39:33.

Toby Stace came 241st in 42:47, Ben Jones was 256th in 43:23 and Rachel Wigmore finished 43:36 for 261st. Dave Verlander was 405th in 47:58 and Jason Johnstone recorded 57:53 coming in 600th.

The London Saucony 10k attracted over 12,000 runners. The course takes in all the main sights, including Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and Trafalgar Square before finishing on Whitehall, near Downing Street.

Nicky Stiles was 439th in 39:30, Scott Richford came 1066th in 42:47 and Vicky Usher came 5180th in 55:33. Joe Moore finished in 55:33 in 5181st and Jason Johnstone came 6163rd with 58:00.

HY’s Karl James, Ivy Buckland, Jenna Harmer, Matthew Harmer, David Clarke, Susan Dunn, John Waterhouse and Jo Smith took on the Oliver Curd charity run.

This took place on a point-to-point course from Crowhurst Park to Bulverhythe Recreation Ground, nearly an all-downhill route which took runners through some beautiful countryside.