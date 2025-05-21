I have overcome huge mental health issues and now I am training with Team GB to become a Paralympian

The Crawley Community Awards always unearths an incredible story about an amazing person from the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s crop of winners were all amazing, but one one winner’s story was one of triumphing over adversity in a simply astonishing way.

Poppy May was given the Achievement award for turning her life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2018, Poppy's life took a devastating turn. Losing all sensation from the waist down and becoming a wheelchair user. The confusion, fear, and heartbreak of those days still linger in her memory, magnified by the helplessness of those around her. Poppy's world fell apart. Depression consumed this young lady for years, leaving her feeling lost and broken.

Poppy May was given her Achievement Award by Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture (Pic by Jon Rigby)

In October 2019, Poppy entered a residential rehabilitation unit for a 12-week treatment plan. What followed was a very dark period. Yet, deep inside her, a spark of hope refused to be extinguished. That spark led to a turning point.

In January 2023, Poppy's mental health began to shift, and by May 2023, she completed her first 10k at the Gatwick Run in her day wheelchair.

Poppy has now completed 18 races in her wheelchair (10k, half marathons and Full marathons) raising funds for her favourite charities: (Mind, mental health) Outreach, animal charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back, Poppy's journey is one of heartbreak, resilience, and triumph. It's a testament to the power of community, determination, and the human spirit.

Poppy has learned one vital truth: She doesn’t give up.

But that is just one part of the story. After collecting the award she spoke to presenter Duff Eynon about her struggles and what’s next for her. "After I became disabled, I had a very bad mental health.

“I tried taking my life, I think it's about 200 times, many close calls. I actually lost my life and was brought back to life.

“I think after such a long period of time of constantly being sectioned and, you know, always in and out of mental health hospitals, I wanted to finally actually start living my life rather than surviving it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what was next, Poppy said: “I post content videos around fitness and a few weeks ago, I got contacted by a coach from Team GB for the Paralympics, so, I've started training for para-powerlifting for Team GB.”

The Crawley Community Awards was celebrating it’s 10th year, to see all the winners, visit SussexWorld.co.uk.