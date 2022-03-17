'It is hard to believe what we have built' - Lewes marathon - known as the Moyleman - is back for its seventh outing

The iconic local race sold out in under two hours after entries opened back in October last year. The 26.2 mile off-road fixture, named the Moyleman after late local runner Chris Moyle, is known for being a tough course across the beautiful South Downs that surround the town.

Starting at Landport Bottom, runners follow a route over five ‘peaks’ surrounding Lewes, including Black Cap, Castle Hill, Kingston Ridge, Firle Beacon and Mount Caburn, before crossing the finish line at Harvey’s Brewery Yard for a well-earned celebratory pint and pizza, with live music and physios on hand.

The race was launched in 2014 by a small committee of volunteers and continues to adhere to its founding ethos of an event that’s ‘by runners for runners’. Today the event is supported by a committed group of local runners and friends who help and volunteer on the day – some standing out on the hills for hours marshalling and cheering runners on.

Action from a previous Moyleman

Ashley Head, co-founder and race director said: “It is hard to believe what we have built – but none of it would be possible without such an amazing team of volunteers”.

The marathon is named in memory of Chris Moyle, a keen runner who died of stomach cancer in 2009, aged 42. Any surplus money raised from the event goes to charity, including the Martlets Hospital who looked after Chris in his last few weeks. To date over £15,000 has been given away.

Duncan Rawson, co-founder, adds “this year is shaping up to be very competitive one. The weather and ground conditions are looking to be very good for running, and several runners have their eye on the course record set in 2019 by James Turner who crossed the finish line in a staggering 2:52:39”

For more details, see themoyleman.com or @The_Moyleman on Twitter.