Eastbourne Borough boss Danny Bloor signs new deal at Priory Lane

Danny Bloor

Danny had given the first indication in his post-match interview on Tuesday evening, following his side’s dramatic victory over league leaders Dorking Wanderers.

And Borough chairman David Blackmore put the official seal on the news on Thursday. “All parties are delighted to announce that Danny Bloor has reached an agreement with the Board of Eastbourne Borough Football Club, which will keep him at Priory Lane for season 22-23 and beyond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What Danny has achieved since stepping into the manager’s role has been nothing less than phenomenal. He took over at a critical time when the football club was at a crossroads. He has worked to the tightest of budgets, and brought remarkable success on the field of play, with the current side chasing the National South play-offs.

“This has been achieved not only with great budgetary management, but with his characteristic unquenchable energy and leadership. His coaching staff, whom we also expect to be here for the long ride, share Danny’s commitment and vision. And perhaps most important of all, he has engaged with our supporters and indeed won new supporters to the cause.

“We have an exciting team playing a style of football that the spectators love, and indeed the best football seen at the Lane for many seasons. Any manager can say he loves his club. But Danny means it – he lives and breathes Eastbourne Borough.

“By committing to each other for the medium and long term, Danny and the Board have now set a course for the club’s future!”