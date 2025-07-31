It’s Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – and today’s eight-race main card features three Group races; the Richmond Stakes, the Gordon Stakes and - most prominently - the Group 1 Nassau Stakes.

Read on for a full preview of the card and tips from the Goodwood card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bets offers.

Thursday’s first race – once the Magnolia Cup charity race has been held at 12.45pm – is the Kincsem Handicap; a three-year-olds’ race over a mile and a quarter (1.20). We have a maximum field of 18 here, with plenty of strength in depth, so this is not an easy race to call.

William Haggas’ High Degree must be of interest on what is his handicap debut, having never finished behind second in his three starts so far. He is up in trip today, but shouldn’t find that to inconvenience him. Serenity Blue could be a good each-way shout, having won two novice races - the form of which has been well franked - and he could be better than expected.

The first of the afternoon’s Group races is next; the six-furlong Group 2 Richmond Stakes for two-year-old colts and geldings (1.55).

Most of the nine runners have won a race on their way here, except Aidan O’Brien’s Puerto Rico, who was last seen finishing five lengths behind the winner in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh. Godolphin’s Maximised, who was disappointing last time in the July Stakes, is equipped with blinkers for the first time, but confidence in him is likely lacking.

The best level of form is brought to the table by Coppull, who was third in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and looks well placed to impress once again.

Then there’s the Group 3 Gordon Stakes, a race for three year olds over a mile and a half (2.30).

Ralph Beckett’s Sir Dinadan is the top rated, last seen finishing just over three lengths behind Derby Double winner Lambourn in the Irish Derby, dispute double figure odds. He’d look all the more likely if we were to have some rain at Goodwood. Wimbledon Hawkeye could be expected to run a solid race, but hasn’t shown quite the same level of form as he was as a two-year-old so far this term.

Merchant seeks a hat-trick, stepping into Group company for the first time, and with the form of his last start stacking up well at Goodwood this week, he should be up to this. In a non-handicap context, though, Rahiebb might be able to get the better of him.

Following is the feature race of the day; the Group 1 Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over a mile and a quarter (3.05).

Andrew Balding’s See The Fire is the highest rated, having won the Group Two Middleton Stakes by an incredible 12 lengths in May, and followed up with a good run against colts at Royal Ascot in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

She should run another big race here, but might not take the conditions at Goodwood quite so well as Coolmore’s Whirl, recent winner of the Group One Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, whose versatility might need to be employed here. Running Lion can outrun her odds and put in a good performance too, and just might make the top three.

Race five is a five-furlong three-year-olds’ handicap (3.45).

Dyonisos, who makes his first start for Ian Williams having left France after plenty of success in the spring, might be of interest if starting strongly for his new in-form yard. Dan Tucker is a consistent sort who is unlikely to disappoint, while Brosay should receive some support having been short of luck last time out, coming down a pound since, but has the ability to go well if given a clear run.

We’re back with the two-year-olds for race six; a seven-furlong nursery handicap (4.20).

Both Amazing Journey and Sir Albert seek a hat-trick, while four of the 11 runners are yet to win a race; Victorious One, Sovereign Bright, Steel Drum and Gascony. Goldwork has won at this track before, over one furlong less, but should take to this longer trip nicely, while Charlie Johnston’s Champion Island should be watched out for after a good display at Chester last time.

The penultimate race is a two-year-old fillies’ maiden over seven furlongs (4.55).

Eight of the 18 runners are newcomers, making this race difficult to judge, especially given the notable connections of some of the debutants, but the best form is brought along by Uncertainty, Brighlee, Quiescent and Aylin, all of whom finished second on their debuts. Of those three, Aylin appears to be the best, and comes from a yard in great form and doing particularly well with two-year-olds, which is very promising.

Finally, day three of the Festival concludes with a three-year-olds’ mile handicap (5.30).

Transparent has quite good course form, and might be involved here, while Knights Gold seeks a hat-trick, having won his last two starts at Bath and Ascot under Elizabeth Gale, who rides again here today. Organ has just completed a hat-trick, but has been duly penalised in the handicap, so would have to produce a career best to oblige again. Sea Force should be able to win this, running off the same mark as his last two starts, but equipped with cheekpieces this time, he could be given the boost he needs to win today.

Goodwood selections - Thursday:

1.20 - High Degree

1.55 - Coppull

2.30 - Rahiebb

3.05 - Whirl

3.45 - Dyonisos

4.20 - Goldwork

4.55 - Aylin

5.30 - Sea Force