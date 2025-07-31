Ladies Day at Glorious Goodwood 2025placeholder image
Ladies Day at Glorious Goodwood 2025

Ladies Day pictures from Glorious Goodwood: 68 brilliant shots of fashion, style and downpours

By Steve Bone
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 11:38 BST
It’s one of Sussex’s sporting and social occasions of the summer – Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood.

Today’s event had all the usual features – some stunning style on show with ladies’ dressed up to the nines. But it also had an unwanted element – the worst of the English weather.

Thunder, lightning and torrential rain was a challenge for the horses, jockeys and racecourse officials – and for the crowd, many of whom were perhaps not dressed for conditions more likely to be seen in mid-winter at Cheltenham than in summer on the South Downs.

Photographers Clive Bennett and Getty’s Alan Crowhurst were there to capture the action – and you can see from this gallery (which we will be adding to later) that it’s been a real mixture of style and sogginess!

Here are the updates on the day’s racing and other dramas.

Stick with this website and the Observer app for all the latest from the rest of Glorious Goodwood.

