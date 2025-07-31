Today’s event had all the usual features – some stunning style on show with ladies’ dressed up to the nines. But it also had an unwanted element – the worst of the English weather.
Thunder, lightning and torrential rain was a challenge for the horses, jockeys and racecourse officials – and for the crowd, many of whom were perhaps not dressed for conditions more likely to be seen in mid-winter at Cheltenham than in summer on the South Downs.
Photographers Clive Bennett and Getty’s Alan Crowhurst were there to capture the action – and you can see from this gallery (which we will be adding to later) that it’s been a real mixture of style and sogginess!
Stick with this website and the Observer app for all the latest from the rest of Glorious Goodwood.
