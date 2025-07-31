It is Ladies’ Day at Glorious Goodwood – but you might want to take your best brolly as well as donning your finest frock and fascinator.

Thursday at Glorious Goodwood is always a spectacle as ladies take centre stage, but today’s weather forecast is far from ideal, with heavy showers expected.

We’ll have all the updates from Goodwood on this page on a day when the Qatar Nassau Stakes is the racing highlight, backed up by the Richmond Stakes, Gordon Stakes and the annual Magnolia Cup charity race for amateur lady riders.

The going for day three was good. Showery rain, potentially heavy, was expected – though Friday and Saturday look dry with sunny spells.

Storm clouds gather at Glorious Goodwood | Picture: Clive Bennett

A number of jockeys did not make it to today’s Goodwood action. ITV Racing reported that a plane taking them to the course from the north of England had to make an emergency landing.

It did land safely but that meant some jockeys were not at Goodwood and replacement riders were installed on their rides.

Jack Keene of The Sun said on X: “Sounds like the five jockeys on board the flight to Goodwood had a very lucky escape. Piece of aircraft appears to have come off mid-flight during engine failure, debris has flown up and hit the plane just in front of the cockpit.”

Irish rider PJ McDonald, Rowan Scott, Callum Rodriguez, Tom Eaves and Jack Garritty had arranged for the light aircraft to take them south from Yorkshire.

David Probert riding Coppull (R, red) to win The Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Proceedings opened with the Markel Magnolia Cup, the popular amateur ladies’ race, won by Woodcote Girl, ridden by Sophie Forsyth, who is an underwriter for the race’s long-time sponsors.

The Markel Magnolia Cup, a charity race over five and a half furlongs, has raised more than £2.7 million since its inception in 2011. This year, the race will support The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar.

The initiative operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

Forsyth said: “It is unbelievable. I have dreamed of this, but it is absolutely incredible. I am 29, and I turn 30 in August, but this is the best day of my life!”

“We wanted a good start, but then we wanted to sit in behind and then to get him ready to push and go from two furlongs out. I was in full concentration from the start, thinking ‘what’s the next step, don’t do anything wrong’, but I’m exhausted now.

“I am really lucky as I have loads of family and friends here. Goodwood was really generous with the tickets and, as I work for Markel, there are a lot of people here from there.”

Trainer Ed de Giles, who supplied Woodcote Girl (actually 11-year-old gelding Treacherous), said: “This race wasn’t really on my bucket list, but we’ve been planning for it since early spring as there’s a connection between Markel and the owner, as the owner’s son is a client of Sophie’s. The horse was perfect for it."

The main card opened with the Coral Kincsem Handicap, won by James Doyle on 7/2 favourite Best Secret, a first win of the week for the Wathnan Racing outfit.

A tardy start meant Doyle was never in ‘position A’ on the Stephane Wattel-trained colt but, once switched out wide, the duo finished strongly to collar Marhaba Ghaiyyath and win by a neck. Fort George (15/2) and Daiquiri Bay (9/1) filled the minor places, in a race where the front two pulled clear.

Qatar-based operation Wathnan had 12 runners over the first two days, including four beaten favourites, while Best Secret was making up for an unlucky third in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing said: “We had a hard-luck story at Royal Ascot and, my goodness, we nearly had another one today. After two furlongs, Best Secret wasn’t travelling and didn’t look to be enjoying the track. James said he had to be brave and that was pretty impressive in the end.

“Not much has been coming off the pace this week and he has come last to first with a big run. You see a Johnston horse in front and think, ‘are we going to get there’, because we know how tough they are in front."

As the Markel Richmond Stakes began just before 2pm, a downpour hit the racecourse and sent racegoers scurrying for cover. A few claps of thunder merely added to the drama – and one racegoer’s hat blew on the track, but was given back to her by staff after narrowly avoiding a trampling.

The rain eased off then returned with more thunder before the third race. And to get horses back quicker, the stalls were left out of the equation as a flag start was ordered.

And it was Coventry Stakes third Coppull (5/1) scorched his way up the stands’ rail to win the G2 Markel Richmond Stakes for owner-breeder David Armstrong.

The son of Bated Breath led the stands’ side group as the field split into two and, once asked to lengthen by David Probert, kept finding to see off Puerto Rico by two lengths. Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane was a neck further back in third.

This was a third victory in the six-furlong contest for trainer Clive Cox, following Golden Horde in 2019 and Supremacy in 2020, with both going on to win at G1 level afterwards.

Cox said: “I was worried about soft ground because Coppull has such a beautiful action on a nice surface. He is very quick and did that really well. For Sophie and David Armstrong, breeding these horses as well as winning these sorts of races, there is a lot of years' work gone into it. It gives me a great thrill to help them do it.

The same non-stalls use order was also in place for the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at 3.05pm – and no-one could remember a top-level race on the flat starting outside of the stalls.

Further updates follow...

Today’s market movers with Coral, official partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar

2.30pm HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes (Group 3)

Windlord – 13/2 from 8/1

Wimbledon Hawkeye – 7/1 from 8/1

3.05pm Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1)

Whirl – Evens from 11/10

3.45pm Buccellati Handicap

Dan Tucker – 13/2 from 15/2

Marty Hopkirk – 13/2 from 8/1

